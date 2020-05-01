Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.36 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on global neuroscience antibodies and assays market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances. In addition, advances in neuroscience instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market as well.



Key Trends for global neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth

This study identifies advances in neuroscience instruments as the prime reasons driving the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global neuroscience antibodies and assays market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market, including some of the vendors such as Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Merck KGaA, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Tecan Group Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

9. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

10. MARKET TRENDS

High growth potential in emerging countries

Increasing focus on neurological disease research

Advances in neuroscience instruments

11. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

12. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abcam Plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Merck KGaA

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13. APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olpv03

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900