The author has been monitoring the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.36 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on global neuroscience antibodies and assays market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances. In addition, advances in neuroscience instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market as well.

Key Trends for global neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth
This study identifies advances in neuroscience instruments as the prime reasons driving the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global neuroscience antibodies and assays market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market, including some of the vendors such as Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Merck KGaA, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Tecan Group Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

9. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

10. MARKET TRENDS

  • High growth potential in emerging countries
  • Increasing focus on neurological disease research
  • Advances in neuroscience instruments

11. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

12. VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abcam Plc
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GenScript Biotech Corp.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.
  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
  • Tecan Group Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13. APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

