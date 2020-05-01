Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the global e-learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 93.64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The reports on global e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising student engagement in classrooms through gamification. In addition, increase in adoption of microlearning is anticipated to boost the growth of the global e-learning market as well.

Key Trends for global e-learning market growth
This study identifies increase in adoption of microlearning as the prime reasons driving the global e-learning market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global e-learning market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global e-learning market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Instructure Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp. and Thomson Reuters Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in adoption of microlearning
  • Increase in cloud computing solutions for academic sector
  • Rise of Industry 4.0

12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Blackboard Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • GP Strategies Corp.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Skillsoft Corp.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.

14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh8whu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900