Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the global e-learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 93.64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The reports on global e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising student engagement in classrooms through gamification. In addition, increase in adoption of microlearning is anticipated to boost the growth of the global e-learning market as well.



Key Trends for global e-learning market growth

This study identifies increase in adoption of microlearning as the prime reasons driving the global e-learning market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global e-learning market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global e-learning market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Instructure Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp. and Thomson Reuters Corp.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



