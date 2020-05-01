Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refractories 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes global refractory supply and demand. For this study, refractories are defined according to the ASTM International definition: nonmetallic minerals having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 538 degrees Celsius (1,000 degrees Fahrenheit). Materials that are resistant to lower temperatures are excluded.
Refractory demand is broken out by market:
- iron and steel production
- nonmetallic minerals production, which includes cement, glass, lime, and ceramics
- nonferrous metals production, including of primary and secondary aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, silver, titanium, and zinc
- other markets include metal fabrication, chemicals, and petroleum refining
Demand is also segmented by form:
- refractory bricks and precast (also known as preformed) shapes
- monolithic (including castable refractories, insulating castables, ramming mixes, and gunning mixes) and other refractories, including:
- ceramic fibers (including alumina-silica and kaoline fibers)
- mortars
- caulk
- putty
Demand is also segmented by material:
- clay refractories, including fireclay, high-alumina, and insulating types
- nonclay refractories, including ceramic fibers, dolomite, extra-high-alumina, graphite, magnesia chrome, mullite, silicon carbide, silica, and zircon
Companies Mentioned
- Krosaki Harima
- RHI Magnesita
- Saint-Gobain
- Shinagawa Refractories
- Vesuvius
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Market Overview
- Key Findings
- Impact of Manufacturing Technologies
- Refractory Demand by Region
- Volume
- Value
- Refractory Production by Region
- International Trade
3. Markets, Forms, & Materials
- Key Findings
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- Iron & Steel
- Nonmetallic Minerals
- Nonferrous Metals
- Other Markets
- Demand by Form (Bricks & Shapes vs. Monolithics & Other)
- Demand by Material (Clay vs. Nonclay)
4. North America
- North America: Refractory Market Size
- North America: Refractory Supply & Demand
- North America: Demand by Market, Form, & Material
- North America: Leading Refractory Manufacturers
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
5. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Refractory Market Size
- Central & South America: Refractory Supply & Demand
- Central & South America: Demand by Market, Form, & Material
- Central & South America: Demand by Country (Brazil, Others)
- Central & South America: Leading Refractory Manufacturers
6. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Refractory Market Size
- Western Europe: Refractory Supply & Demand
- Western Europe: Demand by Market, Form, & Material
- Western Europe: Leading Refractory Manufacturers
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Other Western Europe
7. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Refractory Market Size
- Eastern Europe: Refractory Supply & Demand
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Market, Form, & Material
- Eastern Europe: Leading Refractory Manufacturers
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Other Eastern Europe
8. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Refractory Market Size
- Asia/Pacific: Refractory Supply & Demand
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market, Form, & Material
- Asia/Pacific: Leading Refractory Manufacturers
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Australia
- Other Asia/Pacific
9. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Refractory Market Size
- Africa/Mideast: Refractory Supply & Demand
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Market, Form, & Material
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Country (Turkey, Iran, South Africa, & Others)
- Africa/Mideast: Leading Refractory Manufacturers
10. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Leading Raw Materials Suppliers
- Cooperative Agreements
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants by Geographic Region
- List of Industry Participants
11. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Properties of Refractories
- Methodology
- Associations & Agencies
- Country Lists by Region
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Global Economic Outlook
- Global Manufacturing Outlook
- Global Crude Steel Outlook
