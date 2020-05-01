Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refractories 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes global refractory supply and demand. For this study, refractories are defined according to the ASTM International definition: nonmetallic minerals having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 538 degrees Celsius (1,000 degrees Fahrenheit). Materials that are resistant to lower temperatures are excluded.



Refractory demand is broken out by market:

iron and steel production

nonmetallic minerals production, which includes cement, glass, lime, and ceramics

nonferrous metals production, including of primary and secondary aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, silver, titanium, and zinc

other markets include metal fabrication, chemicals, and petroleum refining

Demand is also segmented by form:

refractory bricks and precast (also known as preformed) shapes

monolithic (including castable refractories, insulating castables, ramming mixes, and gunning mixes) and other refractories, including:

ceramic fibers (including alumina-silica and kaoline fibers)

mortars

caulk

putty

Demand is also segmented by material:

clay refractories, including fireclay, high-alumina, and insulating types

nonclay refractories, including ceramic fibers, dolomite, extra-high-alumina, graphite, magnesia chrome, mullite, silicon carbide, silica, and zircon



Companies Mentioned



Krosaki Harima

RHI Magnesita

Saint-Gobain

Shinagawa Refractories

Vesuvius

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Market Overview

Key Findings

Impact of Manufacturing Technologies

Refractory Demand by Region

Volume

Value

Refractory Production by Region

International Trade

3. Markets, Forms, & Materials

Key Findings

Markets

Demand by Market

Iron & Steel

Nonmetallic Minerals

Nonferrous Metals

Other Markets

Demand by Form (Bricks & Shapes vs. Monolithics & Other)

Demand by Material (Clay vs. Nonclay)

4. North America

North America: Refractory Market Size

North America: Refractory Supply & Demand

North America: Demand by Market, Form, & Material

North America: Leading Refractory Manufacturers

United States

Mexico

Canada

5. Central & South America

Central & South America: Refractory Market Size

Central & South America: Refractory Supply & Demand

Central & South America: Demand by Market, Form, & Material

Central & South America: Demand by Country (Brazil, Others)

Central & South America: Leading Refractory Manufacturers

6. Western Europe

Western Europe: Refractory Market Size

Western Europe: Refractory Supply & Demand

Western Europe: Demand by Market, Form, & Material

Western Europe: Leading Refractory Manufacturers

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Western Europe

7. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Refractory Market Size

Eastern Europe: Refractory Supply & Demand

Eastern Europe: Demand by Market, Form, & Material

Eastern Europe: Leading Refractory Manufacturers

Russia

Ukraine

Poland

Other Eastern Europe

8. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Refractory Market Size

Asia/Pacific: Refractory Supply & Demand

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market, Form, & Material

Asia/Pacific: Leading Refractory Manufacturers

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Australia

Other Asia/Pacific

9. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Refractory Market Size

Africa/Mideast: Refractory Supply & Demand

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Market, Form, & Material

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Country (Turkey, Iran, South Africa, & Others)

Africa/Mideast: Leading Refractory Manufacturers

10. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Leading Raw Materials Suppliers

Cooperative Agreements

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants by Geographic Region

List of Industry Participants

11. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Properties of Refractories

Methodology

Associations & Agencies

Country Lists by Region

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Global Economic Outlook

Global Manufacturing Outlook

Global Crude Steel Outlook

