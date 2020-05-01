Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-Road Equipment Technology 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes global demand for off-road equipment. Demand values are provided for 2019, 2020, and 2024 at the manufacturers' level in current US dollars. Demand is segmented by equipment type and world region. Data include the value of replacement parts and attachments sold separately.



Off-road equipment demand is segmented by the following machinery types:

Construction

Agricultural

Mining

Forestry

The study also provides estimates of demand for smart machinery by equipment type. Smart machinery is defined as equipment that can operate autonomously or semi-autonomously and greatly enhance the abilities of the operator by connecting, sharing, and interacting with other devices to make decisions without human intervention.

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Deere

Hitachi

Komatsu

Kubota

Liebherr-International

Sandvik

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Regional Market Outlook

Off-Road Equipment Market Size & Outlook by Region

Growth Comparison by Country

Demand by Equipment Type

Country Spotlight: China

Country Spotlight: Japan

Country Spotlight: Germany

3. Global Technology Trends

Product Development & Technology Focus

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Smart Technology Definition & Scope

Global Smart Technology Outlook

Autonomous Equipment

Predictive Maintenance

Global Positioning

Drones

Engine Technologies

Hybrids

All-Electric Equipment

Advanced Ergonomics & Operability

3D Printed Components

4. Construction Machinery

Demand Forecast by Region

Technology Focus 2020

Key Innovation Trends

Smart Technology Outlook

Electric & Hybrid Engines

Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Machines

Construction Drones

Improved Handling & Ergonomics

5. Agricultural Equipment

Demand Forecast by Region

Technology Focus 2020

Key Innovation Trends

Smart Technology Outlook

Autonomous Tractors & Other Machinery

Farming Robots

Agricultural Drones

Precision Agriculture

Specialty Machines

Data Systems

6. Mining Equipment

Demand Forecast by Region

Technology Focus 2020

Key Innovation Trends

Smart Technology Outlook

Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Mining Machinery

Electric & Hybrid Mining Machinery

Digital Mine Management

High Performance Equipment

Mining Drones

7. Forestry Equipment

Demand Forecast by Region

Technology Focus 2020

Key Innovation Trends

Smart Technology Outlook

Fuel Efficiency & Lower Emissions

Improved Handling & Operator Comfort

Advanced Software & Remote Monitoring

Winch-Assist Technologies

8. Manufacturer Spotlight

Leading Global Suppliers

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Deere

Hitachi

Komatsu

Kubota

Liebherr-International

Sandvik

9. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag05ws

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900