Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-Road Equipment Technology 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes global demand for off-road equipment. Demand values are provided for 2019, 2020, and 2024 at the manufacturers' level in current US dollars. Demand is segmented by equipment type and world region. Data include the value of replacement parts and attachments sold separately.
Off-road equipment demand is segmented by the following machinery types:
The study also provides estimates of demand for smart machinery by equipment type. Smart machinery is defined as equipment that can operate autonomously or semi-autonomously and greatly enhance the abilities of the operator by connecting, sharing, and interacting with other devices to make decisions without human intervention.
1. Executive Summary
2. Regional Market Outlook
3. Global Technology Trends
4. Construction Machinery
5. Agricultural Equipment
6. Mining Equipment
7. Forestry Equipment
8. Manufacturer Spotlight
9. Appendix
