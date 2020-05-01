Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rubber Processing Chemicals - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the global market for rubber processing chemicals. Demand is provided in metric tons for 2008, 2013, and 2018, with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Data are provided for six major geographic regions and 21 individual nations. Within this study, the word demand is used synonymously with consumption, and includes captive consumption. Demand for these chemicals includes only those quantities used in rubber processing; quantities used in the processing of plastics and other materials are excluded.



There is no universally accepted definition of the term rubber processing chemical. For the purposes of this study, the term includes only chemicals used in rubber compounding under the following functional product types:

antidegradants, which include antioxidants, antiozonants, and stabilizers

accelerators, which include retarders

other processing chemicals, including adhesion promoters, blowing agents, colorants, dispersing agents, mold release agents, odorants, peptizers, processing aids and plasticizers, secondary vulcanizing agents and other non-sulfur curing agents, and tackifiers



Rubber consumption includes both natural and synthetic rubber. Rubber consumption figures refer to the dry weight of the rubber (i.e., they do not include the weight of extender oil or any additives). These figures include only new rubber; reclaimed rubber is excluded.



Rubber consumption comprises two applications:

Tire rubber consumption includes the rubber used in all motor vehicle type tires, bicycle tires, motorcycle tires, and off-road vehicle tires, as well as retreads and inner tubes.

Non-tire rubber includes all remaining quantities, including rubber used in such products as hoses, belts, gaskets and seals, footwear, and medical supplies, among numerous others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Market Overview

Key Findings

Product & Market Scope

Demand by Region

Rubber Market

Rubber Consumption by Region

Rubber Consumption by Type (Synthetic vs. Natural)

Rubber Consumption by Application

Environmental & Regulatory Trends

Performance Characteristics & Labeling Requirements

Health Concerns

Environmental Concerns & Product Development

3. Applications

Key Findings

Demand by Application

Tires

Non-Tire Rubber Products

Demand by Rubber Type

Rubber Processing Chemical PHRs

4. Antidegradants

Key Findings

Demand by Region

Types of Antidegradants

Demand by Application & Type

Phenylenediamines

Phenolic Compounds

Phosphites

Quinolines

Other Antidegradants

Suppliers

5. Accelerators

Key Findings

Demand by Region

Types of Accelerators

Demand by Application & Type

Sulfenamides

Thiazoles

Dithiocarbamates

Other Accelerators

Suppliers

6. Other Rubber Processing Chemicals

Key Findings

Demand by Region

Types of Chemicals

Demand by Application & Type

Processing Aids & Plasticizers

Adhesion Promoters

Secondary Vulcanizing Agents

Blowing Agents

All Other Rubber Processing Chemicals

Suppliers

7. North America

North America: Key Findings

North America: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size

North America: Demand by Product

North America: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

8. Central & South America

Central & South America: Key Findings

Central & South America: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size

Central & South America: Demand by Product

Central & South America: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

9. Western Europe

Western Europe: Key Findings

Western Europe: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size

Western Europe: Demand by Product

Western Europe: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

10. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Key Findings

Eastern Europe: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size

Eastern Europe: Demand by Product

Eastern Europe: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

11. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Key Findings

Asia/Pacific: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Product

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

12. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Key Findings

Africa/Mideast: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Product

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

13. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cooperative Agreements

Competitive Strategies & Marketing

Research & Development

List of Industry Participants

14. Appendix

