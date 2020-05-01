Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rubber Processing Chemicals - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the global market for rubber processing chemicals. Demand is provided in metric tons for 2008, 2013, and 2018, with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Data are provided for six major geographic regions and 21 individual nations. Within this study, the word demand is used synonymously with consumption, and includes captive consumption. Demand for these chemicals includes only those quantities used in rubber processing; quantities used in the processing of plastics and other materials are excluded.

There is no universally accepted definition of the term rubber processing chemical. For the purposes of this study, the term includes only chemicals used in rubber compounding under the following functional product types:

  • antidegradants, which include antioxidants, antiozonants, and stabilizers
  • accelerators, which include retarders
  • other processing chemicals, including adhesion promoters, blowing agents, colorants, dispersing agents, mold release agents, odorants, peptizers, processing aids and plasticizers, secondary vulcanizing agents and other non-sulfur curing agents, and tackifiers

Rubber consumption includes both natural and synthetic rubber. Rubber consumption figures refer to the dry weight of the rubber (i.e., they do not include the weight of extender oil or any additives). These figures include only new rubber; reclaimed rubber is excluded.

Rubber consumption comprises two applications:

  • Tire rubber consumption includes the rubber used in all motor vehicle type tires, bicycle tires, motorcycle tires, and off-road vehicle tires, as well as retreads and inner tubes.
  • Non-tire rubber includes all remaining quantities, including rubber used in such products as hoses, belts, gaskets and seals, footwear, and medical supplies, among numerous others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Market Overview

  • Key Findings
  • Product & Market Scope
  • Demand by Region
  • Rubber Market
  • Rubber Consumption by Region
  • Rubber Consumption by Type (Synthetic vs. Natural)
  • Rubber Consumption by Application
  • Environmental & Regulatory Trends
  • Performance Characteristics & Labeling Requirements
  • Health Concerns
  • Environmental Concerns & Product Development

3. Applications

  • Key Findings
  • Demand by Application
  • Tires
  • Non-Tire Rubber Products
  • Demand by Rubber Type
  • Rubber Processing Chemical PHRs

4. Antidegradants

  • Key Findings
  • Demand by Region
  • Types of Antidegradants
  • Demand by Application & Type
  • Phenylenediamines
  • Phenolic Compounds
  • Phosphites
  • Quinolines
  • Other Antidegradants
  • Suppliers

5. Accelerators

  • Key Findings
  • Demand by Region
  • Types of Accelerators
  • Demand by Application & Type
  • Sulfenamides
  • Thiazoles
  • Dithiocarbamates
  • Other Accelerators
  • Suppliers

6. Other Rubber Processing Chemicals

  • Key Findings
  • Demand by Region
  • Types of Chemicals
  • Demand by Application & Type
  • Processing Aids & Plasticizers
  • Adhesion Promoters
  • Secondary Vulcanizing Agents
  • Blowing Agents
  • All Other Rubber Processing Chemicals
  • Suppliers

7. North America

  • North America: Key Findings
  • North America: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size
  • North America: Demand by Product
  • North America: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

8. Central & South America

  • Central & South America: Key Findings
  • Central & South America: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size
  • Central & South America: Demand by Product
  • Central & South America: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

9. Western Europe

  • Western Europe: Key Findings
  • Western Europe: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size
  • Western Europe: Demand by Product
  • Western Europe: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

10. Eastern Europe

  • Eastern Europe: Key Findings
  • Eastern Europe: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size
  • Eastern Europe: Demand by Product
  • Eastern Europe: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

11. Asia/Pacific

  • Asia/Pacific: Key Findings
  • Asia/Pacific: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size
  • Asia/Pacific: Demand by Product
  • Asia/Pacific: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

12. Africa/Mideast

  • Africa/Mideast: Key Findings
  • Africa/Mideast: Rubber Processing Chemical Market Size
  • Africa/Mideast: Demand by Product
  • Africa/Mideast: Demand by Application & Type of Rubber

13. Industry Structure

  • Key Findings & Industry Composition
  • Market Share
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Cooperative Agreements
  • Competitive Strategies & Marketing
  • Research & Development
  • List of Industry Participants

14. Appendix

