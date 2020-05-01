Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rubber Processing Chemicals - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the global market for rubber processing chemicals. Demand is provided in metric tons for 2008, 2013, and 2018, with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Data are provided for six major geographic regions and 21 individual nations. Within this study, the word demand is used synonymously with consumption, and includes captive consumption. Demand for these chemicals includes only those quantities used in rubber processing; quantities used in the processing of plastics and other materials are excluded.
There is no universally accepted definition of the term rubber processing chemical. For the purposes of this study, the term includes only chemicals used in rubber compounding under the following functional product types:
Rubber consumption includes both natural and synthetic rubber. Rubber consumption figures refer to the dry weight of the rubber (i.e., they do not include the weight of extender oil or any additives). These figures include only new rubber; reclaimed rubber is excluded.
Rubber consumption comprises two applications:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Market Overview
3. Applications
4. Antidegradants
5. Accelerators
6. Other Rubber Processing Chemicals
7. North America
8. Central & South America
9. Western Europe
10. Eastern Europe
11. Asia/Pacific
12. Africa/Mideast
13. Industry Structure
14. Appendix
