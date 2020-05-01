Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Production Markets: 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the most commercially important additive manufacturing technologies, material types, and material form factors, as well as application segments for ceramics additive manufacturing, differentiating between technical and traditional ceramic materials. The report also presents an in-depth analysis of the different types of firms offering ceramic AM services and parts, including specific forecasts on ceramics AM service providers, ceramic 3D printed parts providers and ceramic 3D printed parts adopters. The report includes ten-year forecasts and performance analyses on these segments and relative subsegments including, for the first time, analysis and forecasts of the new bound ceramic 3D printing segment and materials, where green ceramic parts and produced using thermal extrusion of ceramic powders bound in a thermoplastic filament matrix.

Key ceramics AM industry leaders analyzed in this report include: 3DCeram-Sinto, Lithoz, Prodways, Admatec/Formatec, ExOne, voxeljet, SGL Carbon, Schunck Carbon Technologies, XJet, Nanoe, Johnson Mattheys, and a large number of other entities operating in ceramics AM services, cement extrusion, as well as ceramics, AM end-users.

This report will present ceramics AM industry operators with a complete competitive analysis of the market and offer all entities interested in implementing ceramics AM capabilities with a complete map of all available technologies and their revenue potential for the short, medium and long term.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Nears Full Scale Production

1.1 Indicators that Ceramics AM Remains on the Rise

1.1.1 Leading Ceramics AM Firms Moving Further into Production with Support from Large Industrial Groups

1.1.2 Ceramics AM Expanding into New Advanced Materials Segments

1.1.3 Growth of Cement Materials for Construction 3D Printing Is Driving AM of Large-format End-use Parts

1.1.4 Cross Segment Drivers

1.2 Overview of Ceramics AM Materials

1.3 Ceramic 3D Printing Technologies

1.3.1 From Bound Metal 3D Printing to Bound Ceramic 3D Printing

1.3.2 Relevant Ceramic AM Technologies Considered in this Report

1.3.2.1 Ceramic Stereolithography

1.3.2.2 Ceramic Binder Jetting

1.3.2.3 Material Extrusion

1.3.2.4 Material Jetting

1.4 Industrial Application Segments for Technical Ceramics

1.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

1.4.2 Biomedical and Dental

1.4.3 Automotive and Rail

1.4.4 Maritime and Energy

1.4.5 Electronics and Optics

1.5 Industrial Segments of Application for Traditional Ceramics

1.5.1 Tooling, Foundry Cores, and Molds

1.5.2 Art, Design and Consumer Products

1.6 Notable Trends in Major Adopting Industries for 3D-printed Ceramics

1.6.1 Key Trends in AM of Technical Ceramics

1.6.2 Key Trends in AM of Traditional Ceramics

1.6.3 Key Trends in Medical Ceramics

1.7 Implementation Timeline

1.8 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts for 3D-Printed Ceramics

1.8.1 Forecast of Ceramics AM Revenues by Segment

1.8.2 Forecast of Ceramics AM Hardware Revenues by Geographic Locations

1.9 Methodology Used in this Report

1.9.1 Note on COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Ceramics AM

1.10 Key Points from This Chapter

Chapter Two: Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Nears Full Scale Production

2.1 Vat Photopolymerization of Technical Ceramics

2.1.1 Production-ready Ceramics Stereolithography

2.1.2 Developments in Low-cost Ceramics Stereolithography

2.2 Binder Jetting of Ceramics

2.2.1 Industrial Binder Jetting of Ceramics

2.2.2 Developments in Low-cost Ceramics Binder Jetting

2.3 Extrusion Technologies for Ceramics

2.3.1 Industrial Extrusion of Traditional and Advanced Ceramics

2.3.2 Low-cost Ceramic Extrusion for Consumer Products

2.4 Other AM Processes for Ceramics

2.4.1 Nanoparticle Jetting

2.4.2 CIM-based Processes

2.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Ceramics 3D Printing Hardware

2.6 Reassessment of Geographic Considerations for AM Hardware Revenue Distribution

2.7 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Ceramic AM Filaments, Slurries, Powders and Nanoparticles

3.1 Ceramic Materials Used in AM

3.1.1 Zirconia Ceramics

3.1.2 Alumina Ceramics

3.1.3 Silicon Ceramics

3.1.3.1 Oxides

3.1.3.2 Non-oxides

3.1.4 Calcium Ceramics

3.1.5 Cement-based Materials

3.1.6 Clays

3.1.7 Glass

3.1.8 Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM) Materials

3.2 Slurry Ceramic Materials for Photopolymerization Processes

3.2.1 Zirconia in Photopolymerization Processes

3.2.2 Alumina in Photopolymerization Processes

3.2.3 Silicon in Photopolymerization Processes

3.2.3.1 Silicon Nitride and Silicon Carbide

3.2.3.2 Silica

3.2.4 TCP and HA in Photopolymerization Processes

3.2.5 Ten-year Forecast of Ceramics Materials for Photopolymerization Processes

3.3 Powder Ceramic Materials for Binder Jetting Processes

3.3.1 Silica Sand

3.3.2 Zircon and Zirconia

3.3.3 Terracotta, Clay and Porcelain

3.3.4 Other Technical Ceramic Powders for Binder Jetting

3.3.5 Ten-year Forecast of Powder Ceramics Materials for Binder Jetting

3.4 Ceramic Materials for Material Extrusion Processes

3.4.1 Cement for Large Format Extrusion 3D Printing

3.4.2 Ceramic Materials for Extrusion and Microextrusion 3D Printing

3.4.3 Ten-year Forecast of Paste Ceramic Materials for Extrusion Processes

3.4.4 Bound Ceramic Filaments for Thermoplastic Extrusion

3.5 Ceramic Materials for Other AM Processes

3.6 Ten-year Forecast for Ceramics AM Materials

3.6.1 Total Ceramic Materials Market Ten-year Forecast

3.6.2 Forecast of Ceramics AM Materials Revenues by Geographic Locations

3.7 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Ceramic AM for Production: Parts and Services

4.1 Ceramics AM Services as a Key Evolutionary Step Towards Parts Production

4.1.1 Specialized Technical Ceramics 3D Printing Service Providers

4.1.1.1 Ceramics AM Hardware Manufacturers Offering AM Services

4.1.1.2 Specialized Ceramics AM Service Providers

4.1.1.3 Ceramics Parts and Materials Manufacturers Offering Ceramic 3D Printing Services

4.1.2 Specialized Traditional Ceramics 3D Printing Service Providers

4.2 Ten-year Forecast of Ceramics AM Services

4.3 Ceramics AM End-users

4.4 Technical Ceramic AM Applications in Major Vertical Markets for Ceramics 3D Printing

4.4.1 3D Printing of High-performance Ceramic Parts for Aerospace, Automotive

4.4.2 Medical and Biomedical Applications

4.4.3 Dental Applications

4.4.4 Jewelry and Luxury Goods

4.4.5 Electronics and Optics

4.4.6 Energy

4.5 Traditional Ceramic AM Applications in Major Vertical Markets for Ceramics 3D Printing

4.6 Ten-year Forecast of Ceramics AM Parts Value

4.6.1 Forecast of Revenues and Unit Demand for Ceramics AM Applications

4.6.2 Forecast of Ceramics AM Applications Revenues by Geographic Locations

4.7 Key Points from this Chapter



Companies Mentioned



3DCeram-Sinto

Admatec/Formatec

ExOne

Johnson Mattheys

Lithoz

Nanoe

Prodways

SGL Carbon

Schunck Carbon Technologies

XJet

voxeljet



