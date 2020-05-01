Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, incurable, and treatable disease that is characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation. Long-term exposure to noxious particles or gases such as cigarette smoke and environmental pollution can induce chronic inflammation in the airways, subsequently causing alveolar abnormalities. Pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are secreted from immune cells such as neutrophils, macrophages, and B cells, and CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocyte infiltration in the lungs, in addition to elastases, can cause destruction and dysfunction within the airways.



This leads to airflow limitation and causes structural abnormalities such as obstructive bronchiolitis and parenchymal destruction (emphysema). In turn, these changes reduce lung elastic recoil and therefore the ability of the airways to remain open during expiration. Symptoms from such changes include dyspnea, wheezing, chronic cough, and sputum over production, which can impact a patient's physical and mental well-being. Although it is currently unknown if the damage to the airways and lungs can be reversed, treatments and lifestyle changes can help slow the progress of the disease.



Key Highlights

During the 10-year forecast period, there are 7 pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 7MM from $10.9B in 2018 to $19.3B in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 5.9%.

The percentage of drug-treated patients (receiving maintenance treatment only) will rise across the 7MM with an average AGR of 1.19% across all COPD severity grades, reaching over 23 million by 2028.

The entry of inhaled corticosteroids/long-acting beta2-agonists/long-acting muscarinic antagonists (ICS/LABA/LAMA) that will include expensive bronchodilators, will continue to take patient share from LABA and LAMA monotherapies, and ICS/LABA dual therapy to simplify treatment management.

The entry of anti-eosinophilic biologics from 2024 will boost overall COPD sales despite the small patient population that these therapies will treat. These therapies are only suitable for COPD patients with high levels of eosinophilia, but hold a high price tag.

How will the COPD market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 2018-2028?

What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for COPD?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing COPD product options?

What are the remaining unmet needs in COPD?

What drivers and barriers will affect COPD product sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?

Overview of COPD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline COPD market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of treatment and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current COPD treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting COPD product sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global COPD market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global COPD market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the COPD market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

I dentify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 COPD: Executive Summary

2.1 Sales for COPD by Country, 2018-2028

2.2 GSK continues to dominate the COPD market in 2028

2.3 Despite the Variety of Available Therapies, COPD Remains a Market with High Unmet Need

2.4 Treatments that Reverse the Progression of COPD Remain Elusive

2.5 Pipeline COPD Treatment to Target a Niche Population

2.6 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.3 Symptoms



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for COPD (2018 - 2028)

5.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of COPD

5.5.2 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD

5.5.3 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD

5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

5.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

5.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

5.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 US

6.3 5EU

6.4 Japan



7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Disease-Modifying Treatments to Reverse the Progression of COPD

8.3 Identification of Biomarkers that Predict Efficacy

8.4 Observance of GOLD Guidelines Among General Practitioners

8.5 Improved Clinical Trial Design

8.6 Earlier Diagnosis and Recognition of Symptoms



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

9.2.1 IL-4/IL-5 inhibitors

9.2.2 IL-33 inhibitors

9.2.3 PDE inhibitors

9.2.4 CFTR modulators



10 Current and Future Players



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Regeneron/Sanofi

Novartis

Chiesi

Sunovion

Boehringer Ingelheim

Theravance

Genentech/Roche

Verona Pharmaceuticals

Almirall

Takeda

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Actavis



