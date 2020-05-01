Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, incurable, and treatable disease that is characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation. Long-term exposure to noxious particles or gases such as cigarette smoke and environmental pollution can induce chronic inflammation in the airways, subsequently causing alveolar abnormalities. Pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are secreted from immune cells such as neutrophils, macrophages, and B cells, and CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocyte infiltration in the lungs, in addition to elastases, can cause destruction and dysfunction within the airways.
This leads to airflow limitation and causes structural abnormalities such as obstructive bronchiolitis and parenchymal destruction (emphysema). In turn, these changes reduce lung elastic recoil and therefore the ability of the airways to remain open during expiration. Symptoms from such changes include dyspnea, wheezing, chronic cough, and sputum over production, which can impact a patient's physical and mental well-being. Although it is currently unknown if the damage to the airways and lungs can be reversed, treatments and lifestyle changes can help slow the progress of the disease.
Key Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 COPD: Executive Summary
2.1 Sales for COPD by Country, 2018-2028
2.2 GSK continues to dominate the COPD market in 2028
2.3 Despite the Variety of Available Therapies, COPD Remains a Market with High Unmet Need
2.4 Treatments that Reverse the Progression of COPD Remain Elusive
2.5 Pipeline COPD Treatment to Target a Niche Population
2.6 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
3.3 Upcoming Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
4.3 Symptoms
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources Used
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for COPD (2018 - 2028)
5.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of COPD
5.5.2 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD
5.5.3 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD
5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
5.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
5.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
5.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis
5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Disease-Modifying Treatments to Reverse the Progression of COPD
8.3 Identification of Biomarkers that Predict Efficacy
8.4 Observance of GOLD Guidelines Among General Practitioners
8.5 Improved Clinical Trial Design
8.6 Earlier Diagnosis and Recognition of Symptoms
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
9.2.1 IL-4/IL-5 inhibitors
9.2.2 IL-33 inhibitors
9.2.3 PDE inhibitors
9.2.4 CFTR modulators
10 Current and Future Players
11 Market Outlook
12 Appendix
