Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wearable patch market is poised to grow by USD 5.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report on the wearable patch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of wearable patches for providers and patients and growing awareness among consumers. In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wearable patch market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable patch market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in transdermal medicines and the use of emerging technologies enhancing the efficiency of wearable patches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The wearable patch market covers the following areas:

  • Wearable patch market sizing
  • Wearable patch market forecast
  • Wearable patch market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wearable patch market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Delta Electronics Inc., Gentag Inc., Insulet Corp., Kenzen Inc., MTG UK Co. Ltd., Nemaura Medical Inc., Prevent Biometrics, Proteus Digital Health Inc., and UpRight Technologies Ltd. Also, the wearable patch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Clinical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-clinical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Regular - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Connected - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Delta Electronics Inc.
  • Gentag Inc.
  • Insulet Corp.
  • Kenzen Inc.
  • MTG UK Co. Ltd.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc.
  • Prevent Biometrics
  • Proteus Digital Health Inc.
  • UpRight Technologies Ltd.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

