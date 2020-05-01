Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wearable patch market is poised to grow by USD 5.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report on the wearable patch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of wearable patches for providers and patients and growing awareness among consumers. In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The wearable patch market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable patch market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in transdermal medicines and the use of emerging technologies enhancing the efficiency of wearable patches will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The wearable patch market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wearable patch market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Delta Electronics Inc., Gentag Inc., Insulet Corp., Kenzen Inc., MTG UK Co. Ltd., Nemaura Medical Inc., Prevent Biometrics, Proteus Digital Health Inc., and UpRight Technologies Ltd. Also, the wearable patch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Technology
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10. Vendor Landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dji1py
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: