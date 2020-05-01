Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wearable patch market is poised to grow by USD 5.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report on the wearable patch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of wearable patches for providers and patients and growing awareness among consumers. In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The wearable patch market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable patch market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in transdermal medicines and the use of emerging technologies enhancing the efficiency of wearable patches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The wearable patch market covers the following areas:

Wearable patch market sizing

Wearable patch market forecast

Wearable patch market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wearable patch market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Delta Electronics Inc., Gentag Inc., Insulet Corp., Kenzen Inc., MTG UK Co. Ltd., Nemaura Medical Inc., Prevent Biometrics, Proteus Digital Health Inc., and UpRight Technologies Ltd. Also, the wearable patch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Clinical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-clinical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Regular - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Connected - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Delta Electronics Inc.

Gentag Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Kenzen Inc.

MTG UK Co. Ltd.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Prevent Biometrics

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

UpRight Technologies Ltd.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Delta Electronics Inc.

Gentag Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Kenzen Inc.

MTG UK Co. Ltd.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Prevent Biometrics

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

UpRight Technologies Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dji1py

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900