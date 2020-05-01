Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the recycling industry, "COVID-19's Impact on the Recycling Industry - Commercial Recycling Declines, Residential Recycling Rises"



Recycling has been declared an essential industry by the US Department of Homeland Security. Recycled materials are commonly used in the manufacture of packaging and paper products and several manufacturers have warned that if recycling is interrupted, a key ingredient in their supply chain will be removed. In the US, the COVID-19 outbreak has seen a 50% drop in rates of commercial recycling due to business closures. The increase in people working from home has led to some shortages of sorted office paper for the production of facial and toilet tissue and reduced demand for recyclers who also provide confidential shredding services.



However, there has been an increase in the rates of residential recycling due to more people spending time at home as a result of shelter-in-place orders. Glass recycler Pace Glass has reported a 30-50% increase in curbside recycling. The COVID-19 outbreak has also sparked interest in the recycling of medical plastics for non-medical uses due to the increase in plastic medical waste being produced by healthcare facilities. Troy University's Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences recently announced new research into safely recycling waste medical plastics.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "COVID-19's Impact on the Recycling Industry - Commercial Recycling Declines, Residential Recycling Rises"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900