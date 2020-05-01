Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Savings & Investments - France: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 have already significantly impacted the global economy, with key markets across the globe losing 20-50% of their value year-to-date. Many economists and institutions have cut their forecasts, with consensus global GDP growth currently at 2.6% for 2020 and many experts predicting the potential onset of recessionary environments.
A similar trend is expected in France as well, as economic growth in the country is expected to register a dip in the first quarter of 2020 and will decelerate further if this disease is not controlled at the earliest. The decline will have an adverse impact on all sectors including retail investments.
This report focuses on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the French economy and the country's retail savings and investment market. It also highlights the measures adopted by the government to combat COVID-19. Based on proprietary datasets, the snapshot contrasts pre-COVID-19 forecasts and revised forecasts of total retail bond, deposits, equities and mutual funds holdings in terms of value and growth rates. It also analyses the effects on HNW wealth, examining the importance of different industries as a contributor to HNW wealth.
