This report will track 280 new and upcoming light rail projects in 55 countries across the world.
These 280 projects will involve the development of light rail systems spanning over 3,440 km and covering around 2,725 stations at an estimated investment of more than USD180 billion and present significant opportunities for contractors, developers, financiers, rolling stock providers, fare system technology providers and signalling system providers.
The report will include 2 sections:
Each project profile in the MS Excel database provides information on:
Key benefits to the buyers:
The report will be useful to organisations interested in the railway sector-government agencies, transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Analysis of Global Light Rail Projects
Part 1 of the report will provide an analysis of the opportunities in terms of geographic region, cost, development stage (planned, in procurement, or under construction), and type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system).
1.1 Overview
1.2 Analysis of projects by region
1.2.1 Introduction
1.2.2 Projects in North America
1.2.3 Projects in Latin America
1.2.4 Projects in Asia Pacific
1.2.5 Projects in Europe
1.2.6 Projects in Middle East and Africa
1.3 Analysis of projects by status
1.3.1 Introduction
1.3.2 Projects under planning
1.3.3 Projects under construction
1.3.4 Projects under procurement
1.3.5 Modernisation projects underway
1.4 Analysis of fare system, rolling stock and technology
1.4.1 Analysis of fare systems
1.4.2 Analysis of rolling stock
1.4.3 Analysis of signaling and communications technology
1.5 Analysis of projects by alignment
1.5.1 Elevated rail projects
1.5.2 Underground rail projects
1.5.3 At-grade rail projects
1.6 Analysis of projects by expected completion
1.6.1 Introduction
1.6.2 Projects expected to be completed by 2025
1.6.3 Projects expected to be completed between 2025 and 2030
1.6.4 Projects expected to be completed beyond 2030
1.7 Analysis of projects by cost
1.7.1 Introduction
1.7.2 Projects with costs less than USD 500 million
1.7.3 Projects with costs between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion
1.7.4 Projects with costs between USD 1 billion and USD2 billion
1.7.5 Projects with costs over USD 2 billion
1.8 Analysis of projects by type of developer
1.8.1 Projects being developed by private developers, PPPs
1.8.2 Projects being developed by government
1.8.3 Analysis of projects by type of funding
1.8.4 Recent developments
1.9 Expected or planned investment in light rail projects
1.9.1 Summary
1.9.2 Expected investment in new build projects
1.9.3 Expected investment in network expansion and modernisation
1.9.4 Expected investment in rolling stock
1.9.5 Expected investment in signalling systems
1.9.6 Expected investment in fare systems
1.10 Emerging opportunities and prospects
1.10.1 Opportunities for EPC contractors
1.10.2 Opportunities for private operators
1.10.3 Opportunities for rolling stock suppliers
1.10.4 Opportunities for railway system suppliers (signalling, fare system, etc)
1.10.5 Opportunities for consultants
1.11 Key high investment projects
1.12 Recent developments and trends
1.13 Risks and challenges
Part 2: Project Profiles (Database)
Each project profile will include information on developer/operator, network length, connections with other public transport modes, route, number of stations, expected ridership, project type, planned service frequency, expected opening, planned fare system, capital cost, planned rolling stock, sources of funds, track and power, key contractors, planned signalling technology, key contact person for the project and additional information.
2.1 North America
2.1.1 Canada
2.1.2 United States
2.2 Latin America
2.2.1 Bolivia
2.2.2 Brazil
2.2.3 Chile
2.2.4 Colombia
2.2.5 Guatemala
2.2.6 Mexico
2.2.7 Nicaragua
2.2.8 Peru
2.3 Asia Pacific
2.3.1 Australia
2.3.2 China
2.3.3 India
2.3.4 Indonesia
2.3.5 Kazakhstan
2.3.6 Malaysia
2.3.7 New Zealand
2.3.8 Philippines
2.3.9 South Korea
2.3.10 Sri Lanka
2.3.11 Taiwan
2.3.12 Thailand
2.3.13 Uzbekistan
2.3.14 Vietnam
2.4 Europe
2.4.1 Belgium
2.4.2 Denmark
2.4.3 Finland
2.4.4 France
2.4.5 Germany
2.4.6 Greece
2.4.7 Hungary
2.4.8 Ireland
2.4.9 Italy
2.4.10 Luxembourg
2.4.11 Norway
2.4.12 Poland
2.4.13 Portugal
2.4.14 Russia
2.4.15 Spain
2.4.16 Sweden
2.4.17 Switzerland
2.2.18 Turkey
2.2.19 UK
2.5 Middle East and Africa
2.5.1 Algeria
2.5.2 Bahrain
2.5.3 Cameroon
2.5.4 Egypt
2.5.5 Iran
2.5.6 Israel
2.5.7 Mauritius
2.5.8 Morocco
2.5.9 Nigeria
2.5.10 Saudi Arabia
2.5.11 Tunisia
2.5.12 United Arab Emirates
