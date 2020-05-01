Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Sale Installment Loans: The U.S. Market and International Perspectives, with COVID-19 Market Impact Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the U.S., consumers have for decades primarily relied on a mix of credit cards, home equity lines of credit, or personal loans when purchasing large ticket items, with the credit card particularly entrenched as the preferred pay-over-time product. Shucking off familiar processes and payment forms, financial technology companies (fintechs) have been developing dozens of new point-of-sale (POS) instalment financing products. They are not following a uniform approach, but instead are directing their solutions to the various structural points of friction in the payments industry. They are imagining new processes (not just improving old ones) that create greater ease and value for consumers, and that create sufficient value to merchants to more than offset the hefty percentage of sales they are charged by fintechs.

POS instalment finance is gaining marketplace traction because it meets needs across stakeholders in digital and physical retailing. It is a showcase for fintechs demonstrating the value created for merchants/shoppers and profits generated for their investors through the technology they offer.

Scope of Report

Consumer credit is a multi-trillion dollar industry in the U.S., with POS instalment finance (also called buy-now, pay-later) subsumed under the financial results reporting category of "personal loans." This report slices out POS instalment loans from their parent category, providing U.S. market size estimates for 2015 vs. 2020, as well as year-by-year projections through 2025. These projections are cast in terms of the anticipated economic and credit policy impact of a coronavirus pandemic-triggered economic contraction.

While focusing on the point-of-sale instalment loan industry in the U.S., this report also covers the wider context of POS financing in Asian, European, and Latin American countries. Point-of-Sale Installment Loans: The U.S. Market and International Perspectives, with COVID-19 Market Impact Assessment reviews current consumer borrowing behaviors; strategic positioning initiatives by financial technology companies (fintechs), banks, card issuers and card networks; and the cross-border roll-out of those initiatives across product categories and commerce platforms. It also analyzes each of the principal business models in the industry, examining the potential viability of each model as more players join and bring their own marketing messages, merchant partnerships, revenue models, and targeted consumer cohorts. It provides a complete industry context for POS instalment lending, an assessment of the strategies and success of extant and new participants in the sector, and a detailed analysis of the opportunities and challenges to those entering or competing in this fintech sector.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research included a proprietary national online consumer survey fielded in February-March 2020 to measure usage rates for POS instalment loans, frequency of usage, size of loans, vendors, and consumer demographics. With a sample size of 2,000, this survey drew on national online research panels to aggregate a sample that is census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income.

Secondary research includes general business and trade publications, management consulting reports, investment analyst reports, company financial filings, and vendor-generated survey findings. Research also relied on U.S. and international governmental and non-profit and not-for-profit trade reports, country profiles, and payment system analysis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Market Trends

Why Is POS Installment Lending So Hot?

2021 as Year of -10% Retrenchment

Robust 15% CAGR Nonetheless Projected for 2020-2025

Table U.S. Point-of-Sales Installment Financing Market: Estimated CAGR for 2015-2020 vs. 2020-2025 (percent)

Table U.S. POS Installment Financing Market, 2020-2025, CAGR (billion dollars and percent growth)

Trends and Opportunities

Banks

Merchants

Fintechs

Robust and Frictionless Digital Strategy Is Essential

Responsible Lending in Coronavirus-Altered Economy

Diverse Strategies Based on Credit Segmentation

2. Market Growth Opportunities

Strategic Considerations for Market Participants

Banks

Merchants

Fintechs

Robust and Frictionless Digital Strategy Is Essential

Consumers Research and Shop Via Mobile, Even if They Buy In-Store

Table Mobile Becoming Lead Channel for E-commerce in the U.S., 2018-2021 (percent)

Emphasis on Responsible Lending

Diverse Strategies Based on Credit Segmentation

Accelerating POS Finance Growth

Current Pandemic Will Fuel Growth of POS Installment Lending

3. U.S. Industry Context

The Consumer Credit Market Before POS Installment Finance

Finance Companies and Credit Card/Store Card Lines of Credit

The Opportunity That Created POS Finance

POS Installment Loans Turned Small Dollar Consumer Finance on Its Head

Consumers' Receptive to New Ways to Buying and Paying for Purchases

The Backstory of POS Financing

E-Commerce Growth Fueled Merchant Appetite for Competitive Advantages

POS Financing Downstreamed in E-Commerce to Larger Market

4. POS Financing in the U.S.

Forecasting Industry Growth

2021 as Year of -10% Retrenchment

Robust 15% CAGR Nonetheless Projected for 2020-2025

Table U.S. Point-of-Sales Installment Financing Market: Estimated CAGR for 2015-2020 vs. 2020-2025 (percent)

Table U.S. POS Installment Financing Market, 2020-2025, CAGR (billion dollars and percent growth)

Summary of Rationale for Longer-Term 2020-2025 Projections

Afterpay Seizing Market in Australia, U.S., and U.K.

Table Afterpay Estimates of Opportunity for POS Installment Lending in Australia, U.S., and U.K., 2019 (billion dollars)

Key Growth Drivers

New Market Niches, New Player Strategies All Contribute to Growth

Consumers Receptive to POS Loans

Fintechs Leverage Consumer Payments to Build Customer Relationships

New Strategies from Traditional Financial Institutions

Key Competitive Challenges

Challenges Dictated by Player's Role in Payment Transaction

New Types of Payment Friction

Regulatory Oversight: POS Lenders Business Models Invite Scrutiny

Competition Pressures Prices

5. The U.S. POS Financing Consumer

Survey Findings

Key Cohorts Include African-Americans, Parents, and College Students

Table Online POS Installment Loans: Customer Demographics (percent who use and percent of total customers)

Frequency of Online POS Loan Usage

POS Loan Pay-Off Periods

POS Loans by Amount Borrowed

Defining Characteristics of POS Loans

Interest Rates for POS Loans

Frequency of POS Loan Use

Number of POS Providers Used

PayPal Credit Is Most Used POS Loan Provider

Men Request More Credit than Women

Uses of POS Installment Move from Large Ticket to Smaller Ticket Items

Consumers Avoid New Credit Card Accounts

6. The U.S. POS Financing Merchant

Significant Benefits to Merchants

Consumers Demanding Product

Airlines

Fintechs

7. U.S. Dynamics: Traditional Players

U.S. Banks and Card Issuers Join POS Finance Market

U.S. Banks

Bank: Citizens Financial

Consortium: GreenSky Financial

Card Issuer: Citibank

Card Issuer: JPMorgan Chase

Finance Company: Synchrony Financial

Card Networks Enter POS Finance Market

Snapshot

Visa

American Express

Mastercard

8. U.S. Dynamics: Fintechs

International Fintechs Drive Innovation in U.S. POS Finance

Fintechs Targeting Consumers With/Without Credit

Table Fintech Volumes, Lead Products, and Repayment Methods

Klarna

PayPal Credit

myGini

Square Installments

Affirm

Afterpay

Table Year-Over-Year Growth of Afterpay's Business

Sezzle

9. International Market Dynamics

Global Snapshot

Overview

European Union

Latin America

China

Western Europe

National Debt and Payment Preferences

Brazil

Largest Latin American Marketplace

Mexico

Mexico's E-Commerce Value More than Doubled Between 2014 and 2019

China

China's High Level of M-commerce

Tencent

Alibaba



Companies Mentioned



Affirm

Afterpay

Alibaba

American Express

Citibank

Citizens Financial

GreenSky Financial

JPMorgan Chase

Mastercard

myGini

Paypal

Square Installments

Synchrony Financial

Tencent

Visa



