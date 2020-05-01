Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Sale Installment Loans: The U.S. Market and International Perspectives, with COVID-19 Market Impact Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the U.S., consumers have for decades primarily relied on a mix of credit cards, home equity lines of credit, or personal loans when purchasing large ticket items, with the credit card particularly entrenched as the preferred pay-over-time product. Shucking off familiar processes and payment forms, financial technology companies (fintechs) have been developing dozens of new point-of-sale (POS) instalment financing products. They are not following a uniform approach, but instead are directing their solutions to the various structural points of friction in the payments industry. They are imagining new processes (not just improving old ones) that create greater ease and value for consumers, and that create sufficient value to merchants to more than offset the hefty percentage of sales they are charged by fintechs.
POS instalment finance is gaining marketplace traction because it meets needs across stakeholders in digital and physical retailing. It is a showcase for fintechs demonstrating the value created for merchants/shoppers and profits generated for their investors through the technology they offer.
Scope of Report
Consumer credit is a multi-trillion dollar industry in the U.S., with POS instalment finance (also called buy-now, pay-later) subsumed under the financial results reporting category of "personal loans." This report slices out POS instalment loans from their parent category, providing U.S. market size estimates for 2015 vs. 2020, as well as year-by-year projections through 2025. These projections are cast in terms of the anticipated economic and credit policy impact of a coronavirus pandemic-triggered economic contraction.
While focusing on the point-of-sale instalment loan industry in the U.S., this report also covers the wider context of POS financing in Asian, European, and Latin American countries. Point-of-Sale Installment Loans: The U.S. Market and International Perspectives, with COVID-19 Market Impact Assessment reviews current consumer borrowing behaviors; strategic positioning initiatives by financial technology companies (fintechs), banks, card issuers and card networks; and the cross-border roll-out of those initiatives across product categories and commerce platforms. It also analyzes each of the principal business models in the industry, examining the potential viability of each model as more players join and bring their own marketing messages, merchant partnerships, revenue models, and targeted consumer cohorts. It provides a complete industry context for POS instalment lending, an assessment of the strategies and success of extant and new participants in the sector, and a detailed analysis of the opportunities and challenges to those entering or competing in this fintech sector.
Report Methodology
The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research included a proprietary national online consumer survey fielded in February-March 2020 to measure usage rates for POS instalment loans, frequency of usage, size of loans, vendors, and consumer demographics. With a sample size of 2,000, this survey drew on national online research panels to aggregate a sample that is census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income.
Secondary research includes general business and trade publications, management consulting reports, investment analyst reports, company financial filings, and vendor-generated survey findings. Research also relied on U.S. and international governmental and non-profit and not-for-profit trade reports, country profiles, and payment system analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Growth Opportunities
3. U.S. Industry Context
4. POS Financing in the U.S.
5. The U.S. POS Financing Consumer
6. The U.S. POS Financing Merchant
7. U.S. Dynamics: Traditional Players
8. U.S. Dynamics: Fintechs
9. International Market Dynamics
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87agqw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: