Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Market by RFID Solution, Asset Type, Use Case, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are substantial factors to consider when considering the asset tracking market including asset class, value, and degree of mobility. Commensurate with asset class and tracking needs is the choice of technology to fit a given solution. There are a few important technologies involved in asset tracking, some of which are relatively expensive, but provide seamless 24 X 7 tracking, while others are less expensive, but only provide tracking when within range of a wireless tracking device.

RFID based solutions represent one of the most cost-effective methods that may be used with a variety of assets, use cases, and form factors. For example, RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention. However, RFID based solutions rely upon RFID tag communication with an RFID reader within signal range. This is a limitation as compared to solutions that may continuously track assets on an uninterrupted basis regionally or globally.

This report assesses the RFID-based asset tracking market including solutions, asset types tracked, use cases, and industry verticals. The report evaluates companies and strategies for the general RFID market as well as market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions. The report also provides specific recommendations by company type and technology/solution provider.

Target Audience:

M2M and IoT companies

Logistics services companies

Systems integration companies

Smart city integration companies

Data management and analytics companies

Asset tracking software and services companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

2.1 Asset Tracking Application Types

2.2 Asset Tracking Connection Types

2.3 Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

2.4 Asset Tracking by Region

2.5 Asset Tracking by IoT Deployment

2.6 Artificial Intelligence in Asset Tracking

2.7 Other Emerging Technologies in Support of Asset Tracking

3. Introduction

3.1 Asset Tracking Overview

3.1.1 Asset Tracking Functions

3.1.2 Asset Tracking Systems

3.2 Asset Types

3.2.1 Fixed, Portable, and Mobile Assets

3.2.2 High, Medium, and Low Value Assets

3.3 Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

3.4 Business Drivers for Asset Tracking

3.4.1 Connected Devices

3.4.1.1 Connected Consumer Devices

3.4.1.2 Connected Enterprise Assets

3.4.1.3 Connected Industrial Assets

3.4.2 Optimizing Enterprise and Industrial Device Management

3.4.3 Smart Cities, Buildings, and Workplaces

4. Asset Tracking Solutions

4.1 Solution Considerations

4.1.1 Fixed vs. Portable vs. Mobile Assets

4.1.2 Asset Value

4.1.2.1 High Value

4.1.2.2 Medium Value

4.1.2.3 Low Value

4.2 Solution Needs

4.2.1 Inventory Management

4.2.2 Asset Control and Redirection

4.2.3 Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control

4.2.3.1 Real-time vs. Non-real time Tracking and Location

4.2.3.2 Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency

4.2.3.3 Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)

4.3 Specific Solutions

4.3.1 Facility Management

4.3.2 Vehicle Tracking

4.3.3 Commercial Fleet Tracking

4.3.4 Asset Tracking in Smart Workplaces

4.3.5 Asset Tracking in Smart Cities

4.4 Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services

4.4.1 Asset Tracking Software and Platforms

4.4.2 Asset Tracking System Deployment and Services

5. Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

5.1 Aviation and Aerospace

5.2 Automotive and Transportation Systems

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Manufacturing and Industrial Automation

5.5 Warehousing, Logistics, and Shipping

5.6 Government (State and Local)

5.7 Travel and Hospitality

5.8 Consumer Electronics

5.9 Agriculture and Livestock Management

5.10 Extraction and Energy: Oil, Gas, Timber, and Mining

5.11 Food and Beverages

5.12 Education and Training

5.13 Construction and Building Automation

5.14 Robotics and Drones

5.15 Financial Services

5.16 Information and Communications Technology

5.17 Energy Exploration and Distribution

5.18 Textiles and Chemicals

6. Company Analysis

6.1 Actsoft Inc.

6.2 ASAP Systems

6.3 AssetPanda

6.4 AT&T

6.5 CalAmp

6.6 Fleet Complete

6.7 GigaTrack

6.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.9 OnAsset Intelligence Inc.

6.10 Oracle Corporation

6.11 Spireon Inc.

6.12 Sprint Corporation

6.13 Tenna

6.14 Trimble Inc.

6.15 Verizon Wireless

6.16 Zebra Technologies

6.17 SAP SE

6.18 Epicor Software Corporation

6.19 JDA Software Group Inc.

6.20 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

6.21 Honeywell International Inc.

6.22 Ubisense Group Plc.

6.23 Topcon Corporation

6.24 Datalogic S.P.A

6.25 Mojix Inc.

6.26 Impinj Inc.

6.27 Sato Holdings Corporation

6.28 TomTom International BV

6.29 IBM Corporation

6.30 Telit

6.31 Apptricity

6.32 Entigral Systems Inc.

6.33 NimbeLink

6.34 Sierra Wireless Inc. (Numerex)

6.35 ORBCOMM

6.36 Particle

6.37 PTC (ThingWorx)

6.38 Sendum Wireless Corporation

6.39 Senseaware (FedEx)

6.40 Sensitech Inc.

6.41 Sequans

6.42 Starcom

6.43 Telefonica

6.44 TrackX

6.45 Vodafone Limited

6.46 Chekhra Business Solutions

6.47 Lowry Solutions Inc.

6.48 RedBeam Inc.

6.49 TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)

6.50 Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.

6.51 Jolly Technologies Inc.

6.52 Windward Software

6.53 Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

6.54 Freshworks

6.55 Sortly Inc.

6.56 QBurst

6.57 Northrop Grumman

6.58 Targa Telematics SPA

6.59 Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

6.60 Smart Asset Manager Limited

6.61 Quantum Aviation Solutions

6.62 UpKeep Maintenance Management

6.63 PcsInfinity

6.64 Zerion Software Inc.

6.65 Litum IoT

6.66 Advantrack

6.67 Alphabet

6.68 ARI Fleet

6.69 Arvento

6.70 Azuga Fleet

6.71 Blackberry (Radar, QNX)

6.72 Carmalink

6.73 ClearPath GPS

6.74 DriveFactor (or CCC Drive)

6.75 Estrack

6.76 Fleet Safety Institute

6.77 Fleetilla

6.78 Fleetistics

6.79 FleetManager

6.80 FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

6.81 Fleetup

6.82 Geotab

6.83 Globalstar

6.84 Go Fleet

6.85 GPS Insight

6.86 GPS Trackit

6.87 GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)

6.88 Gurtam

6.89 Inseego

6.90 IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)

6.91 Lojack

6.92 Lytx

6.93 M2M in Motion

6.94 Mix Telematics

6.95 Momentum IoT

6.96 NexTraq (Michelin)

6.97 Omnitracs

6.98 Passtime

6.99 Pedigree Technologies

6.100 Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

6.101 Rhino Fleet

6.102 Roambee

6.103 SafeFleet

6.104 Samsara

6.105 Skybitz

6.106 Smart Path GPS

6.107 Teltrac Navman

6.108 T-Mobile

6.109 Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

6.110 Zubie

6.111 Polte

7. Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

7.1 Aggregate Global Asset Tracking Market 2020 - 2025

7.2 Asset Tracking Market by RFID Segment 2020 - 2025

7.2.1 Asset Tracking Market by RFID Readers and Tags/Objects

7.2.2 Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Type

7.2.3 Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Scanner Type

7.2.4 Asset Tracking Market by Stationary Barcode Scanner Deployment

7.2.5 Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Scanner Technology Labels

7.2.6 Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Sticker Type

7.2.7 Asset Tracking Market by RFID Type

7.2.8 Asset Tracking Market by RFID Tag Type: Passive and Active

8. Conclusions and Recommendations

8.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

8.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

8.3 Automotive Companies

8.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

8.5 Communication Service Providers

8.6 Computing Companies

8.7 Data Analytics Providers

8.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

8.9 Equipment (Asset Tracking) Providers

8.10 Networking Equipment Providers

8.11 Networking Security Providers

8.12 Semiconductor Companies

8.13 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

8.14 Software Providers

8.15 Smart City System Integrators

8.16 Automation System Providers

8.17 Social Media Companies

8.18 Workplace Solution Providers

8.19 Enterprise and Government

9. Appendix: Slap-and-Track Asset Tracking Solutions Market 2020 - 2025

9.1 Global Slap and Track Solutions 2020 - 2025

9.2 Slap and Track Solutions by Type 2020 - 2025

9.3 Slap and Track Tags by Installation Type 2020 - 2025

9.4 Slap and Track Tags by Asset Type 2020 - 2025

9.5 Slap and Track Tags by Industry Type 2020 - 2025

9.6 Slap and Track Tags by Region 2020 - 2025

9.7 Slap and Ship Labels by Type 2020 - 2025

9.8 Slap and Ship by Asset Type 2020 - 2025

9.9 Slap and Track by Industry Type 2020 - 2025

9.10 Slap and Ship Labels by Region 2020 - 2025



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw4qg9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900