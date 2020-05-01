Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Market 2020-2030 by Component (3D Printers, Consumables, Software, Service), Process and Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printing market is expected to reach $81.63 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 20.9% despite the COVID-19 impact.



Highlighted with 91 tables and 109 figures, this 214-page report Global 3D Printing Market 2020-2030 by Component (3D Printers, Consumables, Software, Service), Process and Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Process and Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



For each of the regions and countries covered market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Component, Process and Technology, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 3D printing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

3D Systems Corporation

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

Arcam Ab (General Electric)

Autodesk, Inc.

Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.

Carbon, Inc.

Concept Laser GmbH

Cookson Precious Metals Limited.

Electro Optical Systems (EOS) GmbH

Envisiontec GmbH

Exone Company

GE Additive

Groupe Gorg

Hoganas AB

HP Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Markforged, Inc.

Materialise NV

MCOR Technologies Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Optomec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Ponoko Limited,

Proto Labs, Inc.

Renishaw PLC.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solidscape

Stratasys Ltd.

Taulman 3D, LLC

The Exone Company

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 3D Printers

3.2.1 Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

3.2.2 Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers

3.3 Consumables

3.3.1 Global 3D Printing Consumables Market by Material Type

3.3.2 Global 3D Printing Consumables Market by Material Format

3.4 Software

3.5 Service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Process and Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Process and Technology

4.2 Vat Photopolymerisation

4.2.1 Stereolithography (SLA)

4.2.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

4.2.3 Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

4.3 Material Jetting

4.4 Binder Jetting

4.5 Material Extrusion

4.5.1 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

4.5.2 Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

4.6 Powder Bed Fusion

4.6.1 Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

4.6.2 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

4.6.3 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

4.7 Sheet Lamination

4.8 Directed Energy Deposition

4.9 Other Technologies



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Use Type

5.1 Market Overview by Use Type

5.2 Commercial

5.3 Personal



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Prototyping

6.3 Tooling

6.4 Functional Part Manufacturing

6.5 Other Applications



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industrial Vertical

7.1 Market Overview by Industrial Vertical

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Aerospace & Defense

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Consumer Goods & Electronics

7.6 Industrial Manufacturing

7.7 Power & Energy

7.8 Construction

7.9 Education

7.10 Food and Culinary

7.11 Other Verticals



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S. Market

8.2.3 Canadian Market

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2pebc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900