There has been a surge in global demand for toilet paper as consumers stock-pile in preparation for COVID-19 lockdown measures. The fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 have driven many consumers to stock up on essential household items in order to be prepared for an indefinite quarantine. This stock-piling has led to shortages in some retailers and manufacturers are increasing their production in order to meet rising demand.



In March, retailers saw $1.5 billion in toilet paper sales, which is an 112% increase on the previous year. Leading brands of toilet paper such as Angel Soft, Quilted Northern, Charmin and Cottonelle have been active on social media reassuring consumers that more toilet paper is being manufactured and encouraging the public to only buy what they need. Cottonelle also launched its #ShareASquare campaign to discourage hoarding, which will see the company donate an additional $1 to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Relief Fund for social media posts that feature the hashtag.



