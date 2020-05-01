Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Sales of Jerky & Dried Meats Rises by 187% Amid COVID-19"



As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many consumers are concerned about the availability of fresh and frozen meat and poultry. This has led to increased demand for jerky and other dried meat products as an alternative protein source during self-isolation.



Meat Snack Manufacturers like Country Archer, Conagra, Krave and Chomps are all seeing experiencing extraordinary demand for their shelf-stable protein products. Country Archer has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by donating beef jerky to the LA Unified School District's 64 food centers while Chomp is planning to launch its products in Kroger. Meijer and Whole Foods stores to allow more consumers to access its products.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Sales of Jerky & Dried Meats Rises by 187% Amid COVID-19"

