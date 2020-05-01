NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020.



During the first quarter of 2020, market declines arising from the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the market performance of most financial assets and sectors of the economy, including the AUM that we manage. While we have experienced a recent decline in revenue arising from this volatility, we continue to operate without disruption.

$21.9 million of non-cash charges, including (i) a $19.7 million impairment charge related to our financial interests in AdvisorEngine in anticipation of our exit from this investment and (ii) a loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of $2.2 million.

($8.6) million net loss, or $11.21 million net income, as adjusted, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$50.3 billion of ending AUM, a decrease of 20.9% resulting from the market declines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

$536 million of net outflows ($182 million of net inflows excluding HEDJ/DXJ), driven by outflows from our international developed market equity and U.S. equity products, partly offset by inflows into our commodity products.

0.43% average global advisory fee, a decrease of 1.0 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

$63.9 million of operating revenues, a decrease of 7.3% primarily due to lower average AUM and a lower average global advisory fee.

77.3% gross margin1, unchanged from the prior quarter.

24.5% operating income margin (25.1%1 as adjusted), a 3.0 point increase (3.1 point increase, as adjusted1) primarily due to reduced discretionary spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

$5.0 million of available capital used to pay down debt, in connection with our capital management strategy.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on May 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business May 13, 2020.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO



“The combination of our investments in technology over the past several years and our resilient business model allowed us to seamlessly work through these unprecedented circumstances with no compromise to our high standards of operational excellence and client service. We remain committed to helping our clients navigate these markets, manage their businesses and better serve their customers while protecting our number one asset, our employees.”



“Like all asset managers, market declines have impacted our business, but we are responsibly managing costs and WisdomTree remains differentiated, confident and well positioned for the future. March disrupted the strong momentum we had built in the business, but the setback was only temporary, and we remain focused on our 2020 plan of growth, performance and innovation.”





OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($, in billions): AUM $ 50.3 $ 63.6 $ 60.0 $ 60.4 $ 59.1 Net inflows/(outflows) $ (0.5 ) $ 0.4 $ (0.7 ) $ 0.3 $ 0.6 Average AUM $ 59.8 $ 61.9 $ 60.3 $ 58.6 $ 57.7 Average advisory fee 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.46 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 63.9 $ 68.9 $ 67.7 $ 66.3 $ 65.5 Net (loss)/income $ (8.6 ) $ (25.9 ) $ 4.2 $ 2.5 $ 8.8 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Operating income margin 24.5 % 21.5 % 23.8 % 18.0 % 16.3 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP 1): Gross Margin 77.3 % 77.3 % 77.7 % 76.5 % 76.8 % Net income, as adjusted $ 11.2 $ 10.1 $ 10.6 $ 7.8 $ 7.7 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Operating income margin, as adjusted 25.1 % 22.0 % 24.1 % 20.2 % 19.9 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS



Company News

In February 2020, we completed the sale of our Canadian ETF business to CI Financial Corp.

In March 2020, we were awarded ‘Best European Commodity ETF Provider’ at the ETF Express 2020 European Awards. Product News In February 2020, we launched two Siegel-WisdomTree Model Portfolios, in collaboration with Jeremy Siegel, WisdomTree’s Senior Investment Strategy Advisor and Professor of Finance at The Wharton School; and we launched the EURO trading line for the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP. The WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP listed on Six, the Swiss stock exchange is now available in Euro (WBTC) and USD (BTCW) trading currencies.

In March 2020, we launched the WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF (VOLT) on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Boerse Xetra.





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 62,950 $ 68,179 $ 67,006 $ 65,627 $ 64,840 Other income 924 728 712 666 645 Total revenues 63,874 68,907 67,718 66,293 65,485 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 17,295 19,280 18,880 21,300 21,301 Fund management and administration 14,485 15,650 15,110 15,576 15,166 Marketing and advertising 2,468 3,551 3,022 2,910 2,680 Sales and business development 3,417 5,329 4,354 4,171 4,422 Contractual gold payments 3,760 3,516 3,502 3,110 3,098 Professional and consulting fees 1,273 1,604 1,259 1,296 1,482 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,551 1,587 1,549 1,548 1,618 Depreciation and amortization 256 253 259 264 269 Third-party distribution fees 1,355 1,146 1,503 1,919 2,400 Acquisition and disposition-related costs 383 366 190 33 313 Other 1,997 1,816 1,959 2,255 2,053 Total operating expenses 48,240 54,098 51,587 54,382 54,802 Operating income 15,634 14,809 16,131 11,911 10,683 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,419 ) (2,606 ) (2,832 ) (2,910 ) (2,892 ) (Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (2,208 ) (5,354 ) (6,306 ) (4,037 ) 4,404 Interest income 163 936 799 818 779 Impairments (19,672 ) (30,138 ) — — (572 ) Other gains and losses, net (2,507 ) (2 ) 843 284 (4,627 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes (11,009 ) (22,355 ) 8,635 6,066 7,775 Income tax (benefit)/expense (2,371 ) 3,525 4,483 3,587 (1,049 ) Net (loss)/income $ (8,638 ) $ (25,880 ) $ 4,152 $ 2,479 $ 8,824 (Loss)/earnings per share – basic ($0.06 ) ($0.17 ) $0.02 $0.01 $0.05 (Loss)/earnings per share – diluted ($0.06 ) ($0.17 ) $0.02 $0.01 $0.05 Weighted average common shares – basic 152,519 151,948 151,897 151,818 151,625 Weighted average common shares – diluted 152,519 151,948 167,163 167,249 166,811 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1) Compensation and benefits $ 17,295 $ 19,280 $ 18,880 $ 19,825 $ 19,281 Operating expenses $ 47,857 $ 53,732 $ 51,397 $ 52,874 $ 52,469 Operating income $ 16,017 $ 15,175 $ 16,321 $ 13,419 $ 13,016 Income before income taxes $ 14,358 $ 13,503 $ 15,131 $ 11,611 $ 10,586 Income tax expense $ 3,134 $ 3,396 $ 4,489 $ 3,798 $ 2,849 Net income $ 11,224 $ 10,107 $ 10,642 $ 7,813 $ 7,737 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues decreased 7.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average AUM of our U.S. listed products arising from market depreciation and net outflows, as well as a 1 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee due to AUM mix shift.





Operating revenues decreased 2.5% from the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average AUM of our U.S. listed products arising from market depreciation and net outflows, as well as a 3 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee due to AUM mix shift. These declines were partly offset by higher average AUM of our International listed products.





Our average global advisory fee was 0.43%, 0.44% and 0.46% during the first quarter of 2020, the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased 10.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to lower discretionary spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including lower sales and business development costs and marketing expenses. Fund management and administration costs were lower due to one-time costs recognized in the prior-period as we transitioned to new market making arrangements, as well as lower fund management and administration expenses resulting from the sale of our Canadian ETF business. Compensation expenses declined due to lower incentive compensation accruals, partly offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes associated with bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2020.





Operating expenses decreased 12.0% from the first quarter of 2019 largely due to lower compensation resulting from lower incentive compensation accruals as well as $2.0 million of severance expense included in the prior period, lower third-party distribution fees and lower sales and business development expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses)

We recognized a non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($2.2) million and ($5.4) million during the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively, and a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $4.4 million during the first quarter of 2019. These (losses)/gains arose due to an increase/(decrease) in forward-looking gold prices when compared to the previous periods forward-looking gold curves. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.





Interest expense decreased 7.2% from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a lower level of debt outstanding. During the first quarter of 2020, we used $5.0 million of available capital to pay down our debt in connection with our capital management strategy.





During the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $19.7 million and $30.1 million, respectively, on our investment in AdvisorEngine.





Other gains and losses, net, includes charges of $6.0 million and $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively, arising from a release of a tax-related indemnification asset upon the expiration of the statute of limitations. An equal and offsetting benefit has been recognized in income tax expense. In addition, during the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a gain of $2.9 million associated with the sale of our Canadian ETF business to CI Financial Corp.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 of 21.5% resulted in an income tax benefit of $2.4 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% primarily due a tax benefit of $6.0 million recognized in connection with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a $2.9 million non-taxable gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings, partly offset by a valuation allowance on capital losses, tax shortfalls associated with the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration.



Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 21.8%1.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 63,615 $ 59,981 $ 60,389 $ 59,112 $ 54,094 Assets sold (778 ) — — — — Inflows/(outflows) (536 ) 390 (698 ) 343 561 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (11,958 ) 3,247 471 934 4,544 Fund closures (20 ) (3 ) (181 ) — (87 ) End of period assets $ 50,323 $ 63,615 $ 59,981 $ 60,389 $ 59,112 Average assets during the period $ 59,819 $ 61,858 $ 60,306 $ 58,575 $ 57,683 Average advisory fee during the period 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.46 % Revenue days 91 92 92 91 90 Number of ETFs – end of the period 331 349 348 536 534 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 40,600 $ 37,592 $ 39,220 $ 39,366 $ 35,486 Inflows/(outflows) (1,273 ) 563 (1,198 ) (166 ) 147 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (10,424 ) 2,448 (430 ) 20 3,820 Fund closures (10 ) (3 ) — — (87 ) End of period assets $ 28,893 $ 40,600 $ 37,592 $ 39,220 $ 39,366 Average assets during the period $ 36,936 $ 39,094 $ 37,857 $ 38,945 $ 38,061 Average advisory fee during the period 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % Number of ETFs – end of the period 77 80 80 79 77 INTERNATIONAL LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 23,015 $ 22,389 $ 21,169 $ 19,746 $ 18,608 Assets sold (778 ) — — — — Inflows/(outflows) 737 (173 ) 500 509 414 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (1,534 ) 799 901 914 724 Fund closures (10 ) — (181 ) — — End of period assets $ 21,430 $ 23,015 $ 22,389 $ 21,169 $ 19,746 Average assets during the period $ 22,883 $ 22,764 $ 22,449 $ 19,630 $ 19,622 Average advisory fee during the period 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Number of ETPs – end of the period 254 269 268 457 457 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 20,326 $ 19,954 $ 18,445 $ 16,979 $ 16,212 Inflows/(outflows) 780 (266 ) 532 564 228 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (1,018 ) 638 977 902 539 End of period assets $ 20,088 $ 20,326 $ 19,954 $ 18,445 $ 16,979 Average assets during the period $ 20,643 $ 20,146 $ 19,796 $ 16,912 $ 16,994 U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 17,746 $ 16,296 $ 15,903 $ 15,759 $ 13,222 Inflows/(outflows) (285 ) 458 241 108 639 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (5,302 ) 992 152 36 1,898 End of period assets $ 12,159 $ 17,746 $ 16,296 $ 15,903 $ 15,759 Average assets during the period $ 16,022 $ 16,983 $ 15,885 $ 15,690 $ 14,823 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 13,089 $ 12,243 $ 13,391 $ 14,141 $ 14,309 Inflows/(outflows) (1,107 ) (139 ) (1,011 ) (741 ) (1,575 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) (3,300 ) 985 (137 ) (9 ) 1,407 End of period assets $ 8,682 $ 13,089 $ 12,243 $ 13,391 $ 14,141 Average assets during the period $ 11,515 $ 12,684 $ 12,453 $ 13,675 $ 14,280





Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 6,494 $ 5,787 $ 6,062 $ 5,714 $ 5,275 Inflows/(outflows) 59 193 173 355 (94 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) (1,887 ) 514 (448 ) (7 ) 533 End of period assets $ 4,666 $ 6,494 $ 5,787 $ 6,062 $ 5,714 Average assets during the period $ 6,002 $ 6,082 $ 5,824 $ 5,767 $ 5,492 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 3,633 $ 3,390 $ 4,009 $ 3,772 $ 2,345 Inflows/(outflows) 17 212 (601 ) 219 1,403 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (86 ) 31 (18 ) 18 24 End of period assets $ 3,564 $ 3,633 $ 3,390 $ 4,009 $ 3,772 Average assets during the period $ 3,697 $ 3,589 $ 3,792 $ 3,867 $ 3,268 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,058 $ 1,046 $ 1,019 $ 1,085 $ 981 Inflows/(outflows) (81 ) 14 (1 ) (59 ) 147 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (78 ) (2 ) 28 (7 ) (43 ) End of period assets $ 899 $ 1,058 $ 1,046 $ 1,019 $ 1,085 Average assets during the period $ 1,043 $ 1,078 $ 1,053 $ 1,075 $ 1,074 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 394 $ 461 $ 505 $ 616 $ 739 Inflows/(outflows) (77 ) (68 ) (45 ) (106 ) (138 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) (55 ) 1 1 (5 ) 15 End of period assets $ 262 $ 394 $ 461 $ 505 $ 616 Average assets during the period $ 358 $ 437 $ 483 $ 563 $ 653 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ 875 $ 804 $ 1,055 $ 1,046 $ 1,011 Assets sold (778 ) — — — — Inflows/(outflows) 158 (14 ) 14 3 (49 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) (232 ) 88 (84 ) 6 171 Fund closures (20 ) (3 ) (181 ) — (87 ) End of period assets $ 3 $ 875 $ 804 $ 1,055 $ 1,046 Average assets during the period $ 539 $ 859 $ 1,020 $ 1,026 $ 1,099 Headcount 210 208 212 214 216 Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments Source: WisdomTree







WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019 (Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,429 $ 74,972 Securities owned, at fair value 20,261 17,319 Accounts receivable 22,728 26,838 Prepaid expenses 4,221 3,724 Other current assets 171 207 Total current assets 115,810 123,060 Fixed assets, net 7,914 8,127 Notes receivable 8,500 28,172 Securities held-to-maturity 10,864 16,863 Deferred tax assets, net 2,863 7,398 Investments 11,192 11,192 Right of use assets – operating leases 17,680 18,161 Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets 601,247 603,294 Other noncurrent assets 750 983 Total assets $ 862,676 $ 903,106 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 22,053 $ 22,021 Compensation and benefits payable 3,424 26,501 Deferred consideration – gold payments 14,500 13,953 Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value 469 582 Operating lease liabilities 3,470 3,682 Income taxes payable 1,284 3,372 Accounts payable and other liabilities 9,129 8,930 Total current liabilities 54,329 79,041 Debt 171,548 175,956 Deferred consideration – gold payments 160,800 159,071 Operating lease liabilities 18,661 19,057 Total liabilities 405,338 433,125 Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 156,424 and 155,264 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,564 1,553 Additional paid-in capital 349,495 352,658 Accumulated other comprehensive income 92 945 Accumulated deficit (26,382 ) (17,744 ) Total stockholders’ equity 324,769 337,412 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 862,676 $ 903,106

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020

Mar. 31,

2019

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss)/income $ (8,638 ) $ 8,824 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Impairments 19,672 572 Advisory fees received in gold and other precious metals (13,860 ) (11,389 ) Deferred income taxes 4,526 3,048 Contractual gold payments 3,760 3,098 Stock-based compensation 3,239 3,072 Gain on sale –Canadian ETF business (2,877 ) — Loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments 2,208 (4,404 ) Amortization of right of use asset 798 798 Amortization of credit facility issuance costs 723 711 Paid-in-kind interest income — (595 ) Depreciation and amortization 256 269 Other (31 ) 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities owned, at fair value (2,942 ) 2,454 Accounts receivable 5,850 (1,939 ) Income taxes payable (2,032 ) (604 ) Prepaid expenses (616 ) 419 Gold and other precious metals 9,838 7,975 Other assets 139 182 Fund management and administration payable 537 4,274 Compensation and benefits payable (22,688 ) (9,250 ) Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value (112 ) (360 ) Operating lease liabilities (926 ) (881 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 542 1,575 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (2,634 ) 7,852 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (50 ) (7 ) Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 6,030 18 Proceeds from sale of Canadian ETF business, net 2,774 — Net cash provided by investing activities 8,754 11 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (5,136 ) (5,097 ) Repayment of debt (5,000 ) — Shares repurchased (1,495 ) (2,005 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 240 14 Net cash used in financing activities (11,391 ) (7,088 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate (1,272 ) 383 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,543 ) 1,158 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 74,972 77,784 Cash and cash equivalents – year $ 68,429 $ 78,942 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 1,147 $ 707 Cash paid for interest $ 2,312 $ 2,224

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this release include:

Adjusted compensation, operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share. We disclose adjusted compensation, operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following:



Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.



Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.



Other items: Impairment charges, gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business, severance expense and acquisition and disposition-related costs are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.





Adjusted effective income tax rate. We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.





Gross margin and gross margin percentage. We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.





Adjusted operating income margin. We disclose adjusted operating income margin as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our operating income margin exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share:

Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019



Net (loss)/income, as reported $ (8,638 ) $ (25,880 ) $ 4,152 $ 2,479 $ 8,824 Add back/(deduct): Loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration 2,208 5,354 6,306 4,037 (4,404 ) Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes 19,672 30,138 — — 572 Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business (2,877 ) — — — — Add back: Severance expense, net of income taxes — — — 1,194 1,521 Add back: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 501 142 30 76 971 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, net of income taxes 358 353 154 27 253 Adjusted net income $ 11,224 $ 10,107 $ 10,642 $ 7,813 $ 7,737 Weighted average common shares - diluted 167,561 167,203 167,163 167,249 166,811 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019

Operating revenues $ 63,874 $ 68,907 $ 67,718 $ 66,293 $ 65,485 Less: Fund management and administration (14,485 ) (15,650 ) (15,110 ) (15,576 ) (15,166 ) Gross margin $ 49,389 $ 53,257 $ 52,608 $ 50,717 $ 50,319 Gross margin percentage 77.3 % 77.3 % 77.7 % 76.5 % 76.8 %





Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating

Income Margin: Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019

Operating revenues $ 63,874 $ 68,907 $ 67,718 $ 66,293 $ 65,485 Operating income $ 15,634 $ 14,809 $ 16,131 $ 11,911 $ 10,683 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes — — — 1,475 2,020 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes 383 366 190 33 313 Adjusted operating income $ 16,017 $ 15,175 $ 16,321 $ 13,419 $ 13,016 Adjusted operating income margin 25.1 % 22.0 % 24.1 % 20.2 % 19.9 %





Three Months Ended Adjusted Compensation:



Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019

June. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019



Compensation expense $ 17,295 $ 19,280 $ 18,880 $ 21,300 $ 21,301 Deduct: Severance expense, before income taxes — — — (1,475 ) (2,020 ) Adjusted compensation expense $ 17,295 $ 19,280 $ 18,880 $ 19,825 $ 19,281





Three Months Ended Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019

Total operating expenses $ 48,240 $ 54,098 $ 51,587 $ 54,382 $ 54,802 Deduct: Severance expense, before income taxes — — — (1,475 ) (2,020 ) Deduct: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes (383 ) (366 ) (190 ) (33 ) (313 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 47,857 $ 53,732 $ 51,397 $ 52,874 $ 52,469





Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:

Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019

(Loss)/income before income taxes $ (11,009 ) $ (22,355 ) $ 8,635 $ 6,066 $ 7,775 Add back/(deduct): Loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration 2,208 5,354 6,306 4,037 (4,404 ) Add back: Impairments, before income taxes 19,672 30,138 — — 572 Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset 5,981 — — — 4,310 Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business (2,877 ) — — — — Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes 383 366 190 33 313 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes — — — 1,475 2,020 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 14,358 $ 13,503 $ 15,131 $ 11,611 $ 10,586





Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019

Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 14,358 $ 13,503 $ 15,131 $ 11,611 $ 10,586 Income tax (benefit)/expense $ (2,371 ) $ 3,525 $ 4,483 $ 3,587 $ (1,049 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset 5,981 — — — 4,310 Deduct: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (501 ) (142 ) (30 ) (76 ) (971 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition and disposition-related costs 25 13 36 6 60 Add back: Tax benefit arising from severance expense — — — 281 499 Adjusted income tax expense $ 3,134 $ 3,396 $ 4,489 $ 3,798 $ 2,849 Adjusted effective income tax rate 21.8 % 25.1 % 29.7 % 32.7 % 26.9 %



