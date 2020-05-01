Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the pharmaceuticals industry, "Sales of High Dose Vitamin C Supplements Have Soared During Outbreak of COVID-19"



With the outbreak of COVID-19, sales of high dose vitamin C supplements have soared. Vitamin C has long been seen as important for the immune system and many consumers are looking to give their immunity a boost at this time. The lockdown has also created huge demand for vitamin D supplements.



This vitamin is typically absorbed from sunlight and as the public have been encouraged to spend more time indoors, some are worried about the effect on their vitamin D levels. Many consumers are turning to supplements as a result. Sales of children’s single and multivitamins are also growing rapidly as consumers try to protect their families from the effects of COVID-19. Companies like Pharmavite, Pfizer, Bayer and Santa Cruz Nutritionals have seen increased demand for their vitamin supplements.



