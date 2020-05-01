Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bakery Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$142.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%.
Breads, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$214.8 Billion by the year 2025, Breads will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Breads will reach a market size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$42.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer
- Market Snapshots
- Trends and Drivers Summarized
- Recent Market Activity
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
- Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes
- Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat
- Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products
- Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
- Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Bakery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Aryzta AG
- La Brea Bakery
- Associated British Foods plc
- Allied Bakeries
- George Weston Foods Ltd.
- BAB Systems, Inc.
- Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG
- Bakers Delight
- Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni
- BreadTalk Group Limited
- Britannia Industries Ltd.
- Campbell Soup Company
- Arnott's Biscuits Limited
- Pepperidge Farm, Inc.
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Finsbury Food Group
- Flowers Foods, Inc.
- Tasty Baking Company
- Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.
- Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd.
- Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.
- Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Canada Bread Company Limited
- Harry-Brot GmbH
- Hostess Brands Inc.
- Hovis Ltd.
- JAB Holding Company
- Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc.
- Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Lantmnnen Unibake
- Lieken AG
- McDonald's Corporation
- McKee Foods Corporation
- Mondelez International, Inc
- Nestle S.A.
- Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Savor Street Foods
- Strauss Group Ltd.
- The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd.
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- Warburtons, Ltd.
- Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
- Yildiz Holding A.S.
- pladis
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market
- Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads
- Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads
- Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing Health Drive
- Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant
- High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market
- Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth
- Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes
- Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet & Savory Biscuits
- Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits
- A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands
- Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in the Breakfast Cereals Segment
- Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products
- Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods
- Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market
- The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market
- Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products
- Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda
- Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance
- Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products
- Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients
- Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa
- Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods
- Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products
- Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time
- Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential
- Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration
- Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
- Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products
- Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption
- Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations
- Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Growing Middle Class Population
- Rise in Disposable Incomes
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 463)
