Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bakery Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$142.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%.



Breads, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$214.8 Billion by the year 2025, Breads will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Breads will reach a market size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$42.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer

Market Snapshots

Trends and Drivers Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes

Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat

Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration

Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bakery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Aryzta AG

La Brea Bakery

Associated British Foods plc

Allied Bakeries

George Weston Foods Ltd.

BAB Systems, Inc.

Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG

Bakers Delight

Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni

BreadTalk Group Limited

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Company

Arnott's Biscuits Limited

Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

Dunkin' Donuts

Finsbury Food Group

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Tasty Baking Company

Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.

Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd.

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Canada Bread Company Limited

Harry-Brot GmbH

Hostess Brands Inc.

Hovis Ltd.

JAB Holding Company

Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc.

Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Lantmnnen Unibake

Lieken AG

McDonald's Corporation

McKee Foods Corporation

Mondelez International, Inc

Nestle S.A.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Savor Street Foods

Strauss Group Ltd.

The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Warburtons, Ltd.

Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Yildiz Holding A.S.

pladis

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market

Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads

Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads

Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing Health Drive

Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant

High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market

Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth

Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes

Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet & Savory Biscuits

Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits

A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in the Breakfast Cereals Segment

Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products

Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods

Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market

Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products

Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda

Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products

Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients

Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa

Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods

Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products

Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time

Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential

Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration

Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products

Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption

Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

(Total Companies Profiled: 463)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vtqmb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900