Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Home Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor home market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global motor home market is expected to decline from $151.2 billion in 2019 to $147.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $181.1 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor home? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Home global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor home market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The motor home market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor home market with other segments of the transportation manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor home indicators comparison.

The motor home manufacturing market consists of sales of motor homes by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor homes on purchased chassis and/or produce conversion vans on an assembly line basis. Motor homes are units where the motor and the living quarters are integrated in the same unit.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor home market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global motor home market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor home market.



One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar powered motor homes, which are basically electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack. Dethleffs unveiled the e-home, a motorhome powered by solar panels and a battery pack. The company claims that it enables a range of 100 miles and it can support both DC fast-charging and level 2 electric vehicle charging.



Companies Mentioned



Forest River

REV Group

Keystone RV

Jayco

Thor Industries



