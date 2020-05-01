Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Home Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor home market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global motor home market is expected to decline from $151.2 billion in 2019 to $147.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $181.1 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor home? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Home global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor home market, and compares it with other markets.
The motor home manufacturing market consists of sales of motor homes by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor homes on purchased chassis and/or produce conversion vans on an assembly line basis. Motor homes are units where the motor and the living quarters are integrated in the same unit.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor home market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global motor home market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor home market.
One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar powered motor homes, which are basically electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack. Dethleffs unveiled the e-home, a motorhome powered by solar panels and a battery pack. The company claims that it enables a range of 100 miles and it can support both DC fast-charging and level 2 electric vehicle charging.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Motor Home Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Motor Home Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Motor Home Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Motor Home Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Motor Home Market Trends And Strategies
8. Motor Home Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Motor Home Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Motor Home Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Motor Home Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Motor Home Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Motor Home Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Motor Home Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Motor Home Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Motor Home Market Metrics
11.1. Motor Home Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Motor Home Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Motor Home Market
13. Western Europe Motor Home Market
14. Eastern Europe Motor Home Market
15. North America Motor Home Market
16. South America Motor Home Market
17. Middle East Motor Home Market
18. Africa Motor Home Market
19. Motor Home Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Forest River
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. REV Group
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Keystone RV
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Jayco
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Thor Industries
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Home Market
21. Market Background: Transportation Manufacturing Market
21.1. Transportation Manufacturing Market Characteristics
21.2. Transportation Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Motor Home Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Motor Home Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Motor Home Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ks48z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
