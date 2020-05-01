Ethanol Plant to Provide About 450 tons of CO 2 Daily for use in Food, Beverage and Other Industries; Helps Meet Market Shortage Caused by COVID-19 Crisis

CUPERTINO, CA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that it has commenced deliveries under a long-term agreement with Messer to supply carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to a newly-constructed, state-of-the-art CO 2 plant located adjacent to the Aemetis ethanol plant.

This week, the Aemetis 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant began supplying CO 2 to Messer for processing into liquid CO 2 – a key product in the food freezing and chilling, carbonated beverage, and electronics sectors. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of liquid CO 2 has been significantly disrupted in California and throughout the United States as ethanol production plants have decreased production rates. The Messer plant will serve existing and new customers in Northern California and surrounding states via truck and rail.

For the past two years, Aemetis worked closely with Messer on the construction of a new CO 2 facility which is connected via pipeline to the Aemetis ethanol production facility. Aemetis anticipates selling Messer approximately 450 tons of CO 2 daily from the company’s ethanol fermentation process. Messer will then purify and convert the supplied CO 2 into liquid form, which it sells to a variety of customers.

“Aemetis is pleased to be supplying Messer with CO 2 , especially in this time of critical need,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “It is essential that California’s supply of CO 2 remain uninterrupted for the many industries that depend on this important product.”

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined pharma-grade glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis is building a dairy digester, pipeline and gas conditioning system near its plant in California to produce below zero carbon content Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

About Messer

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty, and electronic gases and safely delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Messer Americas is part of Messer Group, representing a USD 3.5 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

