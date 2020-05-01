Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $117 billion in 2019 to $117.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $152.4 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the refrigerated warehousing and storage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider refrigerated warehousing and storage market, and compares it with other markets.
The refrigerated warehousing and storage market consists of sales of refrigerated warehousing and storage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. These establishments provide services such as blast freezing, tempering and modified atmosphere storage services.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market.
Energy-efficient practices are becoming a major trend in refrigerated warehousing and storage industry. In North America, companies are using CO2 Cascade Systems, where two refrigerants are used in one refrigeration system, and one refrigerant cools the other refrigerant. The vendors in the industry are choosing various tools and strategies for the efficient use of energy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Trends And Strategies
8. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Metrics
11.1. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
13. Western Europe Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
14. Eastern Europe Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
15. North America Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
16. South America Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
17. Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
18. Africa Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
19. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Americold Logistics
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Lineage Logistics
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Preferred Freezer Services
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. John Swire
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Agro Merchants
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market
21. Market Background: Warehousing And Storage Market
21.1. Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics
21.2. Warehousing And Storage Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hujo3a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
