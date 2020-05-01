Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $117 billion in 2019 to $117.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $152.4 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the refrigerated warehousing and storage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider refrigerated warehousing and storage market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The refrigerated warehousing and storage market section of the report gives context. It compares the refrigerated warehousing and storage market with other segments of the warehousing and storage market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, refrigerated warehousing and storage indicators comparison.

The refrigerated warehousing and storage market consists of sales of refrigerated warehousing and storage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. These establishments provide services such as blast freezing, tempering and modified atmosphere storage services.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market.



Energy-efficient practices are becoming a major trend in refrigerated warehousing and storage industry. In North America, companies are using CO2 Cascade Systems, where two refrigerants are used in one refrigeration system, and one refrigerant cools the other refrigerant. The vendors in the industry are choosing various tools and strategies for the efficient use of energy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Trends And Strategies



8. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Metrics

11.1. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



13. Western Europe Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



14. Eastern Europe Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



15. North America Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



16. South America Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



17. Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



18. Africa Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



19. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Americold Logistics

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Lineage Logistics

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Preferred Freezer Services

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. John Swire

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. Agro Merchants

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market



21. Market Background: Warehousing And Storage Market

21.1. Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics

21.2. Warehousing And Storage Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services

John Swire

Agro Merchants



