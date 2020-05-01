Release no. 12/2020

With reference to release no. 11/2020 of 28 April 2020, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the decision made by the Annual General meeting to amend the authorizations in Art. 4.1-4.3, 5.1 and 5.4 and to amend Art. 10.1 have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.

New Articles of Association are attached.







Ib Kunøe

Chairman

Columbus A/S



Thomas Honoré

CEO & President

Columbus A/S For further information, please contact:

CEO & President Thomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.









