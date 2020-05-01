CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.



The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:

For the period up to but excluding June 30, 2020, payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020: Series 1 (TRP.PR.A) - $0.2174375 per share Series 2 (TRP.PR.F) - $0.22115984 per share Series 3 (TRP.PR.B) - $0.1345 per share Series 4 (TRP.PR.H) - $0.18137842 per share



For the period up to but excluding July 30, 2020, payable on July 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020: Series 5 (TRP.PR.C) - $0.14143750 per share Series 6 (TRP.PR.I) - $0.11020697 per share Series 7 (TRP.PR.D) - $0.243938 per share Series 9 (TRP.PR.E) - $0.235125 per share



For the period up to but excluding May 29, 2020, payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020: Series 11 (TRP.PR.G) - $0.2375 per share Series 13 (TRP.PR.J) - $0.34375 per share Series 15 (TRP.PR.K) - $0.30625 per share



These dividends are designated by TC Energy to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

Common shares purchased with reinvested cash dividends under TC Energy’s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) will be acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at 100 per cent of the weighted average purchase price. The DRP is available for dividends payable on TC Energy’s common and preferred shares.

