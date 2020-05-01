Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Products Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global rubber products market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global rubber products market is expected to decline from $370.1 billion in 2019 to $358.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $433 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the rubber products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Rubber Products global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider rubber products market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The rubber products market section of the report gives context. It compares the rubber products market with other segments of the plastics and rubber products market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, rubber products indicators comparison.

The rubber products market consists of sales of rubber products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce tires and retreading, rubber hoses and belting, rubber sealants and all other rubber products which have domestic and industrial applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global rubber products market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global rubber products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global rubber products market.



Rubber manufacturing companies are collecting, processing and measuring data to improve process efficiency and productivity. Technologies include electronic devices that connect through internet and display process information on dashboards. Predictive maintenance technology predicts snags and defects and thus significantly reduces downtime and costs. Rubber manufacturing companies are integrating big data and, IoT technologies to implement preventive maintenance techniques.



Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin Inc

Good Year Tire & Rubber Company

Continental Tire the Americas

Pirelli & C SpA



