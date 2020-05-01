Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Products Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global rubber products market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global rubber products market is expected to decline from $370.1 billion in 2019 to $358.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $433 billion in 2023.
The rubber products market consists of sales of rubber products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce tires and retreading, rubber hoses and belting, rubber sealants and all other rubber products which have domestic and industrial applications.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global rubber products market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global rubber products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global rubber products market.
Rubber manufacturing companies are collecting, processing and measuring data to improve process efficiency and productivity. Technologies include electronic devices that connect through internet and display process information on dashboards. Predictive maintenance technology predicts snags and defects and thus significantly reduces downtime and costs. Rubber manufacturing companies are integrating big data and, IoT technologies to implement preventive maintenance techniques.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Rubber Products Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Rubber Products Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Rubber Products Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Rubber Products Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Rubber Products Market Trends And Strategies
8. Rubber Products Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Rubber Products Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Rubber Products Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Rubber Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Rubber Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Rubber Products Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Rubber Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Rubber Products Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Rubber Products Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Rubber Products Market Segments
11.1. Global Tire Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Radial Tires; Bias Tires
11.2. Global Hoses And Belting Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Rubber Hoses; Rubber Belts
12. Rubber Products Market Metrics
12.1. Rubber Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Rubber Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Rubber Products Market
14. Western Europe Rubber Products Market
15. Eastern Europe Rubber Products Market
16. North America Rubber Products Market
17. South America Rubber Products Market
18. Middle East Rubber Products Market
19. Africa Rubber Products Market
20. Rubber Products Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Bridgestone Corporation
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products And Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Michelin Inc
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products And Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Good Year Tire & Rubber Company
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products And Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Continental Tire the Americas
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products And Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Pirelli & C SpA
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products And Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Rubber Products Market
22. Market Background: Plastics And Rubber Products Market
22.1. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Characteristics
22.2. Plastics And Rubber Products Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Plastics And Rubber Products Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Plastics And Rubber Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Plastics And Rubber Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Rubber Products Market In 2023- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Rubber Products Market In 2023- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Rubber Products Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
