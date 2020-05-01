Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global air cargo services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global air cargo services market is expected to grow from $65.4 billion in 2019 to $67.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and reach $95.5 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the air cargo services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Air Cargo Services global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider air cargo services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The air cargo services market section of the report gives context. It compares the air cargo services market with other segments of the air transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, air cargo services indicators comparison.

The air cargo transportation services market consists of sales of air cargo transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation of cargo and mail on a contract basis over fixed international routes.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global air cargo services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global air cargo services market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global air cargo services market.



Digitization of systems has gained its popularity in the cargo transportation markets by easing the documentation process and provide integration and transparency. According to The International Air Cargo Association, the Air Waybill (AWB), a 20-step, 21-documents, is converted to an e-AWB to reduce the information re-entry to reduce wastage of time and provide efficiency. The e-AWB desktop tool was introduced to help small and medium air freight forwarders to create, send, and manage e-AWBs easily and efficiently.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Air Cargo Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Air Cargo Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Air Cargo Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Air Cargo Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Air Cargo Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Air Cargo Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Air Cargo Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Air Cargo Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By Destination, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Air Cargo Services Market Metrics

11.1. Air Cargo Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Air Cargo Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Air Cargo Services Market



13. Western Europe Air Cargo Services Market



14. Eastern Europe Air Cargo Services Market



15. North America Air Cargo Services Market



16. South America Air Cargo Services Market



17. Middle East Air Cargo Services Market



18. Africa Air Cargo Services Market



19. Air Cargo Services Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Cathay Pacific Cargo

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. FedEx

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. The Emirates Group

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. United Parcel Service

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. DHL Aviation

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Air Cargo Services Market



21. Market Background: Air Transportation Market

21.1. Air Transportation Market Characteristics

21.2. Air Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Air Transportation Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Air Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Air Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Cathay Pacific Cargo

FedEx

The Emirates Group

United Parcel Service

DHL Aviation



