This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global air cargo services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global air cargo services market is expected to grow from $65.4 billion in 2019 to $67.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and reach $95.5 billion in 2023.
The air cargo transportation services market consists of sales of air cargo transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation of cargo and mail on a contract basis over fixed international routes.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global air cargo services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global air cargo services market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global air cargo services market.
Digitization of systems has gained its popularity in the cargo transportation markets by easing the documentation process and provide integration and transparency. According to The International Air Cargo Association, the Air Waybill (AWB), a 20-step, 21-documents, is converted to an e-AWB to reduce the information re-entry to reduce wastage of time and provide efficiency. The e-AWB desktop tool was introduced to help small and medium air freight forwarders to create, send, and manage e-AWBs easily and efficiently.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Air Cargo Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Air Cargo Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Air Cargo Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Air Cargo Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Air Cargo Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Air Cargo Services Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Air Cargo Services Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Air Cargo Services Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By Destination, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Air Cargo Services Market Metrics
11.1. Air Cargo Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Air Cargo Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Air Cargo Services Market
13. Western Europe Air Cargo Services Market
14. Eastern Europe Air Cargo Services Market
15. North America Air Cargo Services Market
16. South America Air Cargo Services Market
17. Middle East Air Cargo Services Market
18. Africa Air Cargo Services Market
19. Air Cargo Services Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Cathay Pacific Cargo
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. FedEx
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. The Emirates Group
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. United Parcel Service
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. DHL Aviation
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Air Cargo Services Market
21. Market Background: Air Transportation Market
21.1. Air Transportation Market Characteristics
21.2. Air Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Air Transportation Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Air Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Air Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
