This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global death care services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global death care services market is expected to grow from $102.3 billion in 2019 to $102.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $124.8 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the death care services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Death Care Services global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider death care services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The death care services market section of the report gives context. It compares the death care services market with other segments of the personal services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, death care services indicators comparison.

The death care services market consists of the sales of death care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare the dead for burial or interment, conduct funerals, operate sites or structures reserved for the interment of human or animals remains, and/or cremate the dead.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global death care services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global death care services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global death care services market.



Crematories are offering green funeral and burial services to environmentally conscious customers. A green funeral offers environmentally-friendly options such as funeral in a natural setting, use of only recycled paper products, locally-grown organic flowers and food, biodegradable clothing, shroud or casket and use of formaldehyde-free products. In natural burial, the body is buried in a natural setting without embalming, and instead of traditional standing headstones, plants, trees or flat rocks are used as grave markers. These crematories also use alkaline hydrolysis process, which uses 90% less energy than flame cremation . Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory is one such green funeral service provider in Pennsylvania.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Death Care Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Death Care Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Death Care Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Death Care Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Death Care Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Death Care Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Death Care Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Death Care Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Death Care Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Death Care Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Death Care Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Arrangement, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Death Care Services Market Metrics

11.1. Death Care Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Death Care Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Death Care Services Market



13. Western Europe Death Care Services Market



14. Eastern Europe Death Care Services Market



15. North America Death Care Services Market



16. South America Death Care Services Market



17. Middle East Death Care Services Market



18. Africa Death Care Services Market



19. Death Care Services Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Service Corporation International (SCI)

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Nirvana Asia Ltd

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Fu Shou Yuan International Group

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Death Care Services Market



21. Market Background: Personal Services Market

21.1. Personal Services Market Characteristics

21.2. Personal Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Personal Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Personal Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Personal Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Death Care Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Death Care Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Death Care Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Service Corporation International (SCI)

Nirvana Asia Ltd

Fu Shou Yuan International Group



