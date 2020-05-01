Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America 3D Printers Market 2020-2030 by Printer Type (Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers, Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers), Material Form, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America 3D printers market is expected to grow by 19.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $14.388 billion by 2030 despite the COVID-19 impact.



Highlighted with 23 tables and 44 figures, this 107-page report North America 3D Printers Market 2020-2030 by Printer Type (Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers, Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers), Material Form, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 3D printers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Printer Type, Material Form, Technology, End User, and Country.



For each of the covered countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Printer Type, Technology, and End User over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America 3D printers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Printer Type

3.1 Market Overview by Printer Type

3.2 Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

3.3 Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Material Form

4.1 Market Overview by Material Form

4.2 Liquid Printing Material

4.3 Filament Printing Material

4.4 Powder Printing Material



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

5.3 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

5.4 Stereolithography (SLA)

5.5 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

5.6 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

5.7 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

5.8 Other Technologies



6 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Aerospace & Defense

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Consumer Goods & Electronics

6.6 Industrial Manufacturing

6.7 Power & Energy

6.8 Construction

6.9 Education

6.10 Food and Culinary

6.11 Other End Users



7 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S.

7.3 Canada

7.4 Mexico



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



