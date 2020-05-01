Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Delivery Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the insulin delivery device market looks promising with opportunities in the patients/homecare and hospitals & clinics industries. The global insulin delivery device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing geriatric population base, high adoption of sedentary lifestyle and growing awareness of diabetes treatment, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, and rising awareness of advanced insulin delivery devices.



The study includes the insulin delivery device market size and forecast for the global insulin delivery device market through 2024, segmented by product type, end user, and region.



Some of the insulin delivery devices companies profiled in this report include Becton Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic, Sanofi, ELI Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Animas, Tandem Diabetes Care, Insulet, and Biocon.



Key Features



Market size estimates: Global insulin delivery device market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, end user, and region.

Regional analysis: Global insulin delivery device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for insulin delivery devices in the global insulin delivery device market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, insulin delivery devices in the global insulin delivery device market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global insulin delivery device market by product type (insulin syringe, insulin pens, insulin pumps, pen needles, and other devices), end user (patients/homecare and hospitals and clinics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the insulin delivery device market? What are the business risks and threats to the insulin delivery device market? What are emerging trends in this insulin delivery device market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the insulin delivery device market? What are the new developments in the insulin delivery device market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this insulin delivery device market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this insulin delivery devices area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in insulin delivery device market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Insulin Delivery Device Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Insulin Delivery Device Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Insulin Syringe

3.3.2: Insulin Pens

3.3.3: Insulin Pumps

3.3.4: Pen Needles

3.3.5: Other Device

3.4: Global Insulin Delivery Device Market by End User

3.4.1: Patients/Homecare

3.4.2: Hospitals & Clinics



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Insulin Delivery Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Insulin Delivery Device Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Insulin Syringe, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Pen Needles, and

Other Device

4.2.2: Market by End User: Patients/Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics

4.3: European Insulin Delivery Device Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Insulin Syringe, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Pen Needles, and

Other Device

4.3.2: Market by End User: Patients/Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics

4.4: APAC Insulin Delivery Device Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Insulin Syringe, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Pen Needles, and

Other Device

4.4.2: Market by End User: Patients/Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics

4.5: ROW Insulin Delivery Device Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Insulin Syringe, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Pen Needles, and

Other Device

4.5.2: Market by End User: Patients/Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Insulin Delivery Device Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Insulin Delivery Device Market by End User

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Insulin Delivery Device Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Insulin Delivery Device Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Insulin Delivery Device Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Insulin Delivery Device Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Becton

7.2: Dickinson and Company

7.3: Novo Nordisk A/S

7.4: Medtronic

7.5: Sanofi

7.6: ELI Lilly and Company

7.7: Ypsomed

7.8: Animas

7.9: Tandem Diabetes Care

7.10: Insulet Corporation

7.11: Biocon



