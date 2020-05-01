London, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- • Benchmark’s EV Supply Chain Festival 2020 to take place online over 4 days online from Tuesday 26 May to Friday 29 May

• Featuring 25+ online seminars and conferences catering for all time-zones from Australia through to West Coast USA

• All content is free to view but you must sign up and places are limited per session; only Benchmark Members get unlimited replays and slide decks

• Introducing Benchmark World Tour East & World Tour West on the Main Stage and Twitter Live

• Special Benchmark Briefings and VIP conversations to feature on the VIP Stage

• Proportion of revenue to go to global Covid-19 charities; festival-goers to have input



Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is delighted to announce the world’s first online electric vehicle festival, catering for every one of the world’s time zones.

The EV Supply Chain Festival 2020 will take place over four days starting at 8am London (5pm Sydney and Melbourne, 4pm Japan and South Korea, 3pm Perth).



The festival will kick off with the WORLD TOUR EAST, a new two-hour, online expansion of our famous series of investment seminars that began in 2015. This will take place at 8am GMT on Tuesday 26 May (join us here).



What follows will be a four day extravaganza of online presentations and seminars including WORLD TOUR WEST, BENCHMARK BRIEFINGS and curated one-hour conversations with VIPs and some of the industry’s most innovative companies in our IN CONVERSATION, and IN FOCUS sessions.

Simon Moores, Benchmark’s Managing Director, explained:



“Isolation may be a necessity at this time but that will not stop the momentum of the EV supply chain.



“So at Team Benchmark we have developed a virtual way of bringing together the high-class presentations and interactions that our events have become known for: a festival of over 25 online webinars, connecting our supply chain during a period of separation.



“Benchmark’s EV Supply Chain Festival 2020 seemed like the perfect challenge for our world-class, creative team to profile many critically important developments and mark the start of the summer months for many.”



“The world may feel like it has stopped, but our industry is a 21st century foundation stone. Getting as many people listening to these stories and sparking conversation between the industry’s most influential actors is the only way we continue to push on.



“It is why we made the EV Supply Chain Festival 2020 free for everyone to view.



“In addition, a proportion of our revenue will be going directly to global Covid-19 based charities and we will be asking our festival-goers from around the world for their input.



“Stay hydrated, stay informed”



Join the festival for free! Choose your seminar here.

info@benchmarkminerals.com www.benchmarkminerals.com