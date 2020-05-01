Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 30 April 2020, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 64,659 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Deferred Share Award that was granted to him on 31 March 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 3 April 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 31,036 Shares will be issued for the benefit of Mr. Carvill to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust representing the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMICHAEL CARVILL
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMANAGING DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 31 MARCH 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL31,036 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

 
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional Information 



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 30 April 2020, Tony McCluskey, Financial Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 42,672 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Deferred Share Award that was granted to him on 31 March 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 3 April 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 20,483 Shares will be issued for the benefit of Mr. McCluskey to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust representing the net number of Shares due to Mr. McCluskey after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTONY MCCLUSKEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 31 MARCH 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL20,483  SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

 
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional Information 



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 30 April 2020, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 31,243 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Deferred Share Award that was granted to him on 31 March 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 3 April 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts.14,996 Shares will be issued for the benefit of Mr. Baxter to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust representing the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBEN BAXTER
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 31 MARCH 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL14,996 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

 
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional Information 