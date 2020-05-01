Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 30 April 2020, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 64,659 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Deferred Share Award that was granted to him on 31 March 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 3 April 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 31,036 Shares will be issued for the benefit of Mr. Carvill to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust representing the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL CARVILL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MANAGING DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 31 MARCH 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE INCENTIVE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 31,036 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 30 April 2020, Tony McCluskey, Financial Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 42,672 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Deferred Share Award that was granted to him on 31 March 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 3 April 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 20,483 Shares will be issued for the benefit of Mr. McCluskey to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust representing the net number of Shares due to Mr. McCluskey after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name TONY MCCLUSKEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 31 MARCH 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE INCENTIVE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 20,483 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 30 April 2020, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 31,243 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Deferred Share Award that was granted to him on 31 March 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 3 April 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts.14,996 Shares will be issued for the benefit of Mr. Baxter to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust representing the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

