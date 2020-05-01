Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the needle free drug delivery devices market looks promising with opportunities in the vaccine delivery, pain management, insulin delivery for diabetes, and pediatric injections industries. The global needle free drug delivery devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rising usage of injections in healthcare sector, increase in incidence of needle born disease, and surging demand and technological advancements in the field of pain-free drug transportation and self-administration.



The study includes the needle free drug delivery devices market size and forecast for the global needle free drug delivery devices market through 2024, segmented by technology, application, and region.



Some of the needle free drug delivery devices companies profiled in this report include Antares Pharma, Injex Pharma AG, 3M, PharmaJet, Zogenix, Bioject Medical Technologies, Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies, Penjet Corporation, Valeritas, D'Antonio Consultants International, and Akra Dermojet.



Key Features:



Market size estimates: Global needle free drug delivery devices market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by technology, application , and region

Regional analysis: Global needle free drug delivery devices market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for needle free drug delivery devices in the global needle free drug delivery devices market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for needle free drug delivery devices in the global needle free drug delivery devices market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global needle free drug delivery devices market by technology (jet injectors, inhaler technology, transdermal patch technology, and novel needle free technologies) , application (vaccine delivery, pain management, insulin delivery for diabetes, pediatric injections, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? hich regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the needle free drug delivery devices market? What are the business risks and threats to the needle free drug delivery devices market? What are emerging trends in this needle free drug delivery devices market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the needle free drug delivery devices market? What are the new developments in the needle free drug delivery devices market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this needle free drug delivery devices market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this needle free drug delivery devices area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, needle free drug delivery devices market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Technology

3.3.1: Jet Injectors

3.3.2: Inhaler Technology

3.3.3: Transdermal Patch Technology

3.3.4: Novel Needle Free Technologies

3.4: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Application

3.4.1: Vaccine Delivery

3.4.2: Pain Management

3.4.3: Insulin Delivery for Diabetes

3.4.4: Pediatric Injections

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others

4.3: European Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others

4.4: APAC Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others

4.5: Row Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Antares Pharma

7.2: Injex Pharma

7.3: 3m

7.4: Pharmajet

7.5: Zogenix

7.6: Bioject Medical Technologies

7.7: Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies

7.8: Penjet Corporation

7.9: Valeritas

7.10: D'antonio Consultants International



