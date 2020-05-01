Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the needle free drug delivery devices market looks promising with opportunities in the vaccine delivery, pain management, insulin delivery for diabetes, and pediatric injections industries. The global needle free drug delivery devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rising usage of injections in healthcare sector, increase in incidence of needle born disease, and surging demand and technological advancements in the field of pain-free drug transportation and self-administration.
A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the needle free drug delivery devices market, then read this report.
The study includes the needle free drug delivery devices market size and forecast for the global needle free drug delivery devices market through 2024, segmented by technology, application, and region.
Some of the needle free drug delivery devices companies profiled in this report include Antares Pharma, Injex Pharma AG, 3M, PharmaJet, Zogenix, Bioject Medical Technologies, Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies, Penjet Corporation, Valeritas, D'Antonio Consultants International, and Akra Dermojet.
Key Features:
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Technology
3.3.1: Jet Injectors
3.3.2: Inhaler Technology
3.3.3: Transdermal Patch Technology
3.3.4: Novel Needle Free Technologies
3.4: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Application
3.4.1: Vaccine Delivery
3.4.2: Pain Management
3.4.3: Insulin Delivery for Diabetes
3.4.4: Pediatric Injections
3.4.5: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Region
4.2: North American Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others
4.3: European Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others
4.4: APAC Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others
4.5: Row Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market and Novel Needle Free Technologies Pediatric Injections, and Others
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Technology
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Device Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Antares Pharma
7.2: Injex Pharma
7.3: 3m
7.4: Pharmajet
7.5: Zogenix
7.6: Bioject Medical Technologies
7.7: Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies
7.8: Penjet Corporation
7.9: Valeritas
7.10: D'antonio Consultants International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfl25j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: