The research antibodies market is estimated to be valued at US$1.032 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow further in the coming years. Research antibodies react to the presence of specific antibody make them indispensable tool for the clinical as well as basic researches. Due to the high specificity and selectivity of the antibodies, they are being used in wide variety of applications such as biochemical tools for a range of applications including selection, identification, purification and as therapeutics.



Routine procedures such as western blot, flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry (IHC), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and many others also rely on these antibodies. Rising investments for the research and development of the research antibodies coupled with the growing industry-Academia collaboration will drive the market during the given forecast period. Rising demand for the personalized medicine and protein therapeutics will also boost the market growth. However, rising quality concerns regarding these antibodies and large amount of time and cost might restrain the market of research antibodies during the given time frame.



This report is an exhaustive study that aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by type, research area, technology, and geography.



The research antibodies market has been segmented based on type, research area, technology, and geography. By type, the market has been segmented on the basis of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and polyclonal antibodies (pAbs). By research area, the market has been segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurology, and others. By technology, the market has been divided into western blotting, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and others.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 15 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.



Major players in the research antibodies market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the research antibodies market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Research Antibodies Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

5.3. Polyclonal Antibodies (pAbs)



6. Research Antibodies Market Analysis, By Research Area

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Oncology

6.3. Infectious Diseases

6.4. Immunology

6.5. Neurology

6.6. Others



7. Research Antibodies Market Analysis, By Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Western Blotting

7.3. Flow Cytometry

7.4. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

7.5. Others



8. Research Antibodies Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Research Antibodies Market, By Type, 2018 to 2024

8.2.2. North America Research Antibodies Market, By Research Area, 2018 to 2024

8.2.3. North America Research Antibodies Market, By Technology, 2018 to 2024

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Research Antibodies Market, By Type, 2018 to 2024

8.3.2. South America Research Antibodies Market, By Research Area, 2018 to 2024

8.3.3. South America Research Antibodies Market, By Technology, 2018 to 2024

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Research Antibodies Market, By Type, 2018 to 2024

8.4.2. Europe Research Antibodies Market, By Research Area, 2018 to 2024

8.4.3. Europe Research Antibodies Market, By Technology, 2018 to 2024

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. Germany

8.4.4.2. France

8.4.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4.4. Italy

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Research Antibodies Market, By Type, 2018 to 2024

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Research Antibodies Market, By Research Area, 2018 to 2024

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Research Antibodies Market, By Technology, 2018 to 2024

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Research Antibodies Market, By Type, 2018 to 2024

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Research Antibodies Market, By Research Area, 2018 to 2024

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Research Antibodies Market, By Technology, 2018 to 2024

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. South Korea

8.6.4.4. India

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. ProSci Incorporated

10.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

10.3. General Electric

10.4. Merck KGaA

10.5. Roche Diagnostics

10.6. Janssen Global Services, LLC

10.7. Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

10.8. ACROBiosystems

10.9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

10.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc.



11. Appendix



