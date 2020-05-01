Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioadhesive Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bioadhesive market was valued at US$1.274 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.01% to achieve a market value of US$2.515 billion in 2024. The global bioadhesive market is expected to grow owing to the fluctuating crude oil prices globally. This is due to the fact that crude oil is used as a raw material for the manufacturing of synthetic adhesives, hence the demand for alternatives has increased, fueling the market demand during the forecast period.



The increasing applications from healthcare, construction, packaging, and consumer goods are estimated to increase continuously over the forecast period. Also, growing bioadhesive usage in the healthcare and packaging industry will contribute to the bioadhesives market growth over the forecast period.



This report is an exhaustive study which aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by source, by industry vertical, and by geography.



The bioadhesive market has been segmented based on source, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into plant based and animal based. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segregated into packaging, construction, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 16 major countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.



Major players in the bioadhesive market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the bioadhesive market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Bioadhesive Market Analysis, by Source

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Plant Based

5.3. Animal Based



6. Bioadhesive Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Packaging

6.3. Construction

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Consumer Goods

6.6. Others



7. Bioadhesive Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America bioadhesive Market, By Source, 2018 to 2024

7.2.2. North America bioadhesive Market, By Industry Vertical, 2018 to 2024

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.1.1. By Source

7.2.3.1.2. By Industry Vertical

7.2.3.1.3. By Application

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.2.1. By Source

7.2.3.2.2. By Industry Vertical

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.2.3.3.1. By Source

7.2.3.3.2. By Industry Vertical

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America bioadhesive Market, By Source, 2018 to 2024

7.3.2. South America bioadhesive Market, By Industry Vertical, 2018 to 2024

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.1.1. By Source

7.3.3.1.2. By Industry Vertical

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.2.1. By Source

7.3.3.2.2. By Industry Vertical

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe bioadhesive Market, By Source, 2018 to 2024

7.4.2. Europe bioadhesive Market, By Industry Vertical, 2018 to 2024

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.1.1. By Source

7.4.3.1.2. By Industry Vertical

7.4.3.2. France

7.4.3.2.1. By Source

7.4.3.2.2. By Industry Vertical

7.4.3.3. United Kingdom

7.4.3.3.1. By Source

7.4.3.3.2. By Industry Vertical

7.4.3.4. Spain

7.4.3.4.1. By Source

7.4.3.4.2. By Industry Vertical

7.4.3.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa bioadhesive Market, By Source, 2018 to 2024

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa bioadhesive Market, By Industry Vertical, 2018 to 2024

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.1.1. By Source

7.5.3.1.2. By Industry Vertical

7.5.3.2. Israel

7.5.3.2.1. By Source

7.5.3.2.2. By Industry Vertical

7.5.3.3. UAE

7.5.3.3.1. By Source

7.5.3.3.2. By Industry Vertical

7.5.3.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific bioadhesive Market, By Source, 2018 to 2024

7.6.2. Asia Pacific bioadhesive Market, By Industry Vertical, 2018 to 2024

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.1.1. By Source

7.6.3.1.2. By Industry Vertical

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.2.1. By Source

7.6.3.2.2. By Industry Vertical

7.6.3.3. South Korea

7.6.3.3.1. By Source

7.6.3.3.2. By Industry Vertical

7.6.3.4. India

7.6.3.4.1. By Source

7.6.3.4.2. By Industry Vertical

7.6.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Henkel Corporation

9.2. CryoLife, Inc.

9.3. Solenis

9.4. Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG

9.5. Nectar Laboratories Limited

9.6. Sustainable Adhesive Products Ltd.



10. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwklgs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900