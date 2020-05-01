Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fall Management Market by Product: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fall management is involves preventive actions to reduce the risk of accidental falls suffered by older individuals and minimize injuries. Falls and fall-related injuries are the most common medical concern experienced by elderly people. Products used in fall management include sensor pad, radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, and floor mat.



The global fall management market garnered $152.46 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. The major factors that drive the growth of the fall management market include rise in incidence of disabilities that result from non-communicable diseases, favorable healthcare reforms, and rapid surge in geriatric population coupled with increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. However, high maintenance expense of fall management products is expected to restrain the growth of the global market.



The global fall management market is segmented into product and region. By product, the market is categorized into sensor pad, floor mat, and RFID Tag. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The global fall management market includes key players such as Alimed, Inc., Curbell, Inc., Deroyal Inc., Emfit Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Personal Safety Corporation (PSC), Rondish Company Limited, Smart Caregiver Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Tidi Products, LLC.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Players Profiled



Alimed, Inc.

Curbell, Inc.

Deroyal Inc.

Emfit Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Personal Safety Corporation (PSC)

Rondish Company Limited

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Tidi Products, LLC



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Rise in geriatric population across the globe

3.2.1.2. Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.2. Restraint

3.2.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding fall management system

3.2.3. Opportunity

3.2.3.1. Increase in demand for fall detection systems



4. FALL MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.1.3. Market analysis, by country

4.1.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.1.5. Sensor pad

4.1.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.1.6. Floor mat

4.1.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.1.7. RFID tag

4.1.7.1. Market size and forecast



5. FALL MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.3.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by product

5.2.3.2. Canada market size and forecast, by product

5.2.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by product

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product

5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.4.1. Germany market size and forecast, by product

5.3.4.2. France market size and forecast, by product

5.3.4.3. UK market size and forecast, by product

5.3.4.4. Italy market size and forecast, by product

5.3.4.5. Spain market size and forecast, by product

5.3.4.6. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by product

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by product

5.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.4.1. Japan market size and forecast, by product

5.4.4.2. China market size and forecast, by product

5.4.4.3. India market size and forecast, by product

5.4.4.4. Australia market size and forecast, by product

5.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by product

5.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5.4.1. Brazil market size and forecast, by product

5.5.4.2. Saudi market size and forecast, by product

5.5.4.3. South Africa market size and forecast, by product

5.5.4.4. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by product



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. ALIMED, INC.,

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Operating business segments

6.1.4. Product portfolio

6.2. CURBELL, INC.

6.3. DEROYAL INC.

6.4. EMFIT LTD.

6.5. MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.6. PERSONAL SAFETY CORPORATION (PSC)

6.7. RONDISH COMPANY LIMITED

6.8. SMART CAREGIVER CORPORATION

6.9. STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC., (STANLEY HEALTHCARE)

6.10. TIDI PRODUCTS, LLC (J.T. POSEY COMPANY)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3dh6h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900