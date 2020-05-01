Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Starch Market by Raw Material Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The food starch market was valued at $18.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The sweetener segment led the market terms of share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The global food starch market has witnessed robust growth in the last few years. This is attributed to development of the food & beverage industry, innovation in the food system, improved logistics, increase in affordability, and rise in consumer spending. Furthermore, the demand for convenience food have increased multifold, owing to consumer preference toward ready-to-eat and cost-effective food. Furthermore, widespread expansion of the food processing industry has boosted the demand for food ingredients, which have positively impacted demand for food starch.



The demand for clean label ingredients has increased in the global food & beverage industry. According to AMR analysis, more than 60% Americans consider natural products as better and more than 51% are actively seeking for natural ingredients in their food products while making food purchase decisions. To cater to the growing demand for clean label ingredients, engaged stakeholders in the industry are now venturing for the production of clean label starch. For instance, Beneo-Remy developed natural, native, and clean-label starch having performance comparable to chemically modified starches. Similarly, Cargill is involved in the production of clean-label starch, and is actively marketing the same through SimPure brand. Thus, increase in trend for clean label food from end users is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the players in the food starch industry.



The global food starch market is segmented into raw material, type, end user, and region. Depending on raw material, the market is categorized into across maize, wheat, and others. By type, it is fragmented into modified starch, native starch, and sweeteners. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into business to business and business to consumer. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities of the global food starch market. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the food starch market.



The key players operating in the global food starch market include ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle, BENEO, Roquette Frres, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited, Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd., and Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global food starch market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Findings



Maize segment was the highest contributor to the global food starch market, with $13.2billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $19.6billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

In 2018, by end user, the business to business segment accounted for about 82% of the global food starch market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.6%. However, this segment is expected to lose market share to business to consumer segment.

In 2018, depending on type, the sweetener segment led in terms of market share, however, the modified starch segment is expected to garner market share in the estimated forecast.

Asia-Pacific dominates food starch the market, in terms of share, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.1.1. Top impacting factors

3.1.2. Top investment pockets

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Threat of substitution

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.1. Supply chain analysis

3.2. Parent market overview

3.3. Food starch Pricing Analysis

3.4. Global Starch Trade Scenario

3.4.1. Maize Starch Import

3.4.2. Maize Starch Export

3.4.3. Wheat Starch Import

3.4.4. Wheat Starch Export

3.4.5. Manioc Starch Import

3.4.6. Manioc Starch Export

3.4.7. Potato Starch Import

3.4.8. Potato Starch Export

3.5. Starch Content and Composition in Different Raw Materials

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Expanding F&B industry providing growth space for food starch market

3.6.1.2. Diversification of raw material base to augment market growth.

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Presence of large number of substitutes might dissuade market expansion

3.6.2.2. Increasing consumer consciousness about the negative effects of starch rich diets

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Clean label starch gaining high traction amongst consumers

3.6.3.2. Expansion of resistant starch



4. GLOBAL FOOD STARCH MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by raw material

4.2. Maize

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Wheat

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



5. GLOBAL FOOD STARCH MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2. Modified Starch

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Native Starch

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Sweeteners

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



6. GLOBAL FOOD STARCH MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2. Business to Business

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Business to Consumer

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



7. GLOBAL FOOD STARCH MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Product Mapping

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Top winning strategies

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Business expansion

8.5.2. Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnership

8.5.4. Agreement

8.5.5. Collaboration

8.5.6. Joint Venture

8.5.7. Product launch

8.6. Top Player Positioning



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. CARGILL INC.

9.3. Ingredion Incorporated

9.4. TATE & LYLE PLC. (TATE & LYLE)

9.5. BENEO GmbH

9.6. Roquette Freres SA

9.7. Agrana Beteiligungs AG

9.8. Starch Products (India) Limited

9.9. Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd. (SNST)

9.10. Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.



