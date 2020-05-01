Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fogless Mirrors Market by Type, End Use and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fogless mirrors are mirrors generally used in bathroom space that prevents building up of condensation on surface while taking shower or running hot tap on basin. The fogless mirrors are used to provide clear reflection at all times. The fogless mirrors are generally of two types - coated anti-fog mirrors and reservoir-based mirrors. Fogless mirrors are available in the market with different names. Mirror with demister, non-misting bathroom mirrors, anti-steam mirror, anti-fog mirror, and de-fog mirror are some of the common names by which the product is available in the market.



The key factors that drive the growth of the fogless mirrors market include increase in expenditure on bathroom vanity products, multiple benefits of fogless mirrors, rise in demand from the commercial sector, and ease of convenience of using fogless mirrors. However, factors such as high cost as compared to its counterparts is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations in aesthetics have gained huge traction in the recent years, which in turn are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the future.



The global fogless mirrors market is segmented into type, end user, sales channel, and region. Depending on type, the fogless mirrors market is bifurcated portable and stationary. The market also segments global fogless mirrors market by end user into residential and commercial. Based on sales channel, the global market is studied across offline and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Some of the key players in the fogless mirrors market analysis includes Foshan Sino Hardware Products Co., Ltd., WeProFab, The Shave Well Company, New Home Bath & Mirror Inc., Zadro Products, Inc., Henan Jiazhidong Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., YD Valve Co. Ltd., Shanghai Bagen Electronic Science & Technology Co., ToiletTree Products, Inc., Electric Mirror, Inc. among others.



Key Findings



Asia-Pacific leads in terms of the fogless mirror market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

U.S. was the highest contributor to the North America fogless mirror market, with $66.5million in 2018. The country is expected to generate revenue of $92.6 million towards the end of the forecast period

Based on type, the stationary segment dominated in terms of market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain the same in the upcoming years

The residential segment accounted for about 79% share of the fogless mirrors market in 2018,and is poised to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The online sales channel segment is anticipated to gain significant traction in the upcoming years and is expected to witness CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global fogless mirror market remains fragmented with the presence of high number of regional players concentrated in Asia-Pacific region mainly China.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Threat of substitution

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3. Supply chain analysis

3.4. Parent market overview

3.5. Fogless mirrors Market Pricing Analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Expansion of urban dwelling in emerging countries

3.6.1.2. Emergence of concept bathroom to usher market expansion

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Counterfeit products to remain major challenge

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Technological innovation

3.6.3.2. Emergence of omni channel approach



4. GLOBAL FOGLESS MIRRORS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Portable

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Stationary

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



5. GLOBAL FOGLESS MIRRORS MARKET, BY END USE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end use

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



6. GLOBAL FOGLESS MIRRORS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2. Offline

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Online

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



7. FOGLESS MIRRORS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



8. COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Product Mapping

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Top winning strategies

8.4.1. Business expansion

8.4.2. Product launch

8.1. Top Player Positioning



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. LAUFEN BATHROOMS AG

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. Roper Rhodes, Ltd.

9.3. Foshan Sino Hardware Products Co., Ltd

9.4. The Shave Well Company

9.5. HiB Ltd.

9.6. Zadro Products, Inc.

9.7. Henan Jiazhidong Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

9.8. New Home Bath & Mirror Inc.

9.9. Electric Mirror, Inc.

9.10. ToiletTree Products, Inc.



