In order to understand the true scope of the pandemic, antibody tests are being introduced as the next step in responding to the outbreak.



Unlike Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, antibody tests cannot be used to detect an active infection of COVID-19. Instead, these tests can detect specific antibodies in the blood to tell us who has already been infected and if they have developed some immunity to the virus.



Antibody testing is essential for identifying the exact numbers who have been infected with the COVID-19, especially those who did not experience symptoms and can give us an understanding of how many people are immune to COVID-19 and how long the immunity period lasts.



Understanding the percentage of the population who have already been exposed to the virus and developed an immunity to it will be very useful in helping to lift social-distancing rules.



Antibody testing can also be used for priority screening of essential workers such as healthcare personnel who may already have developed immunity and so could safely continue or return to work.



ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified 10 companies leading the way in antibody testing for COVID-19:



Roche Biomedomics Eurofins Abbott Laboratories Mologic Biolidics Chembio Ortho Clinical Otogenetics Biomerica

