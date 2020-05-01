LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drinks Holdings, Inc. ( drinks.com ), operator of the nation's only Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform, today announced a new addition to the company, Hans Holmer, a former Walmart executive with extensive experience in the retail industry. Holmer, a 27-year veteran of Walmart and former captain of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, has joined the company as Vice President of Operations. The appointment comes as consumers are overwhelmingly embracing the convenience, curation, and value afforded by beverage alcohol e-commerce.



“Since our founding in 2013, DRINKS has become the industry leader in the digital transformation of the wine industry starting with our DTC brand Wine Insiders and expanding to our WaaS platform for retailers,” said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO. “Hans brings extensive experience and best in class talent to our team, in support of our rapidly scaling consumer marketplace and retailer partnerships.”

DRINKS’ proprietary WaaS platform enables retailers to quickly “plug-in” to a fully operational sourcing, fulfillment, and compliant distribution network to offer wine for home delivery to customers across the nation. WaaS is the nation’s only wine technology platform that addresses the unique needs of any retailer, including those who already hold beverage alcohol licenses.

Holmer most recently served as the Senior Director of Regional Transportation of Walmart Transportation, after having been Senior Director of Fulfillment Operations for Walmart.com. Prior, Holmer held roles in wholesale club distribution with Sam's Club and supply chain management at Walmart Inc. Holmer will bring his extensive operational expertise to DRINKS, where he will oversee the company’s supply chain and logistics network.

“At a time when the retail landscape is undergoing immense change, no company is better prepared to handle the increased demand for convenient adult beverage options,” said Holmer. “I’m thrilled to join one of the most dynamic companies in the industry and dive into a rapidly changing product category.”

DRINKS — recently named America’s 18th Best Startup Employer and 2nd Best Startup Employer in Los Angeles by Forbes Magazine — continues to attract industry heavyweights as it accelerates digital purchasing adoption for adult beverage consumers. The company works with retailers and brands like Kroger, Boxed, and Thrive Market to launch and manage online wine programs. DRINKS also owns and operates the Direct to Consumer brands Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co .

About DRINKS

Drinks Holdings, Inc. (http://www.drinks.com) leverages proprietary technology and a groundbreaking big data infrastructure to transform the way customers buy adult beverages, starting with the $72B U.S. wine industry. DRINKS offers the nation's only plug-and-play platform for digital merchants and brick-and-mortar retailers alike to rapidly start marketing award-winning wine online to their customers across the USA. DRINKS was founded in 2013 in Los Angeles, CA by a seasoned team of digital marketing, technology, and alcohol beverage industry experts.

