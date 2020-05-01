HOUSTON, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that NetDocuments, the leading secure multi-tenant cloud-based content services and productivity platform for law firms, corporate legal teams, and compliance departments, has joined Onit’s Strategic Alliance Program.



NetDocuments' document management system (DMS) is an ideal complement to Onit’s enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management solutions. The Onit and NetDocuments integration provides a seamless user experience, allowing for automated creation of a NetDocuments workspace, storage and access of relevant documents directly within the Onit matter record.

Equally, Onit is an existing partner within the NetDocuments partner ecosystem resulting in a collaborative working relationship focused on delivering customer solutions meeting the highest usability, compliance and security standards.

“I was excited to learn that NetDocuments would be partnering with us through our Strategic Alliances Program,” commented Onit’s CEO Eric M. Elfman. “I’ve gotten to know their team and have to say that their track record is impressive. With a 98.5% customer retention rate, managing over 10 billion files daily, and an uptime of 99.9%, these are statistics a lot of companies can only dream of. This sort of strategic alignment doesn’t come along every day, and I envision that this partnership will further strengthen the Alliance Program while at the same time create considerable value for both our companies.”

According to Reza Parsia, NetDocuments’ Vice President of Strategic Partner Management, the partnership with Onit will further enhance customers’ productivity. “The introduction of our technology integration with Onit’s enterprise legal management solution enables customers to further automate document management processes in one familiar location. This is especially critical in this age of remote working and gaining easy, yet secure access to relevant documents and files.”

Onit’s Strategic Alliance program supports external alliances that promote growth and success for Onit’s clients and partners; the principles of which are strategy, transparency, accountability and rigor. This program addresses the needs of not only Onit’s trusted partners, but of their clients as well. The Strategic Alliance Program also provides end-to-end support for Onit’s partners through the entire cycle of onboarding, enabling, selling, delivering and managing.

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, with more than 2,750 enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the legal industry’s most trusted cloud-based content services and productivity platform. Complete with state-of-the-art built-in security, compliance and governance solutions, NetDocuments offers document management , email management and collaboration technology complete with disaster recovery, enterprise search, and matter centricity features. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit www.netdocuments.com .

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 800-281-1330.

