LEBANON, Tenn., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® continues ‘There’s Comfort in Giving’, a program to donate meals and pay-it-forward to healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19. This week, additional country artists donated meals to hospitals in Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee to give thanks to our healthcare heroes.

Participating Triple 8 Management artists Scotty McCreery , Eli Young Band , and Pat Green along with Red Light Management duo Maddie & Tae donated hundreds of homestyle meals from Cracker Barrel to their hospital of choice to not only give thanks to healthcare workers but also provide the comforts of home during this time of uncertainty. Donations made this week as part of the program include:

Scotty McCreery donated to Duke University - Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in Durham, North Carolina

Eli Young Band donated to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas

Pat Green donated to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas

Maddie & Tae donated locally to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Cracker Barrel Hospital Delivery Photos

“Being married to a nurse, I know firsthand how incredibly hard our amazing healthcare professionals work every day, whether it’s an average week or a long-term pandemic,” said Scotty McCreery. “These doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technicians, researchers, specialists, and medical staffs are our heroes that always rise to the challenges put in front of them. I’m proud to contribute a Gratitune to entertain and spotlight these amazing people while at the same time teaming up with the great folks at Cracker Barrel in providing them a tasty and comforting meal. I appreciate Cracker Barrel donating meals to our health care professionals, and I encourage everyone to share your love for our medical heroes.”

Guests and fans have the opportunity to join Cracker Barrel in paying it forward by giving the virtual gift of a homestyle meal to someone they love. Now through May 12, Cracker Barrel will donate one additional meal to a frontline worker with purchase of every $10 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® e-gift cards via crackerbarrel.com (up to 10,000 meals).

For more information about Cracker Barrel’s ‘There’s Comfort in Giving’ program and to purchase an e-gift card, visit www.crackerbarrel.com/comfort .

