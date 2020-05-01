DENVER, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valyant AI, a Colorado-based artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on customer service in the quick-serve restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced the company has been named a winner or finalist for several prominent local and national honors. Valyant AI won a total of three awards and was named a finalist for seven other awards, with three of them yet to announce winners.

“Despite stiff competition from other forward-thinking companies, innovative vendors and influential leaders from across industries, we were fortunate enough to be recognized by a number of prestigious award organizations, locally and internationally” said Rob Carpenter, CEO and founder of Valyant AI. “Beyond streamlining the customer experience, improving employee efficiency and helping address labor shortages, especially during peak times, the platform’s advanced new enterprise AI capabilities, including passive conversational AI, voice-ordering kiosks, and interactive mobile, text and call-ahead ordering, empower organizations to implement high-performing artificial intelligence into their businesses without significant investment — and we could not be more proud or excited that our hard work to develop the platform is being recognized.”

In March, Valyant participated in TechCrunch’s private Pitch Night for innovative early-stage startups in robotics and artificial intelligence. Selected after a review of hundreds of applications, Carpenter pitched Valyant AI, demonstrating how the company’s conversational AI platform works to industry executives, TechCrunch writers and an expert panel of judges before fielding questions from the judges. By winning the Pitch Night, Valyant AI earned the opportunity to showcase its technology to an auditorium full of founders, students and investors at TechCrunch’s San Francisco headquarters during TC Sessions: Robotics + AI the following evening.

The other awards Valyant AI has won in the past several months include:

Modern Retail Awards: Best In-Store Tech . The first-ever Modern Retail Awards honored the companies and campaigns modernizing retail in the digital age, tapping “Holly,” Valyant’s conversational AI platform, as the winner of the best in-store technology category. 2019 Tech Trailblazers: Mobile Trailblazers Award . A global awards program focused on enterprise technology startups only, Tech Trailblazers honored Valyant AI in the mobile category for its ability to integrate conversational artificial intelligence (AI) into a brand’s mobile application.



Valyant AI has also been named a finalist within in the past few months for the following awards:

“This collective recognition highlights our determination and the technological innovation we’ve employed to benefit organizations, their customers and employees, and it ultimately cements our status as a burgeoning leader in the ever-expanding AI space,” Carpenter added.

Valyant AI provides QSRs with an upbeat and professional voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) customer service platform that is always ready to assist. One of the world’s first commercial deployments of enterprise AI, Valyant AI can easily be integrated in call-ahead phone systems, restaurant drive-thrus, mobile apps and more to support customers at every touchpoint, anytime and anywhere. With the eventual ability to speak more than 30 languages, Valyant AI can help customers as quickly and enjoyably as possible. Whether helping to address labor shortages or enhancing customer service, Valyant AI delivers an unmatched customer service experience. With Valyant AI, the future of customer service is here. For more information, please visit https://valyant.ai/.

