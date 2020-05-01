BOCA RATON, FL, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: CTYX), a global biomedical company issues the following update to shareholders.



Dear fellow shareholders and interested investors:

Based on the volume of e-mails received recently, we are gratified to see the high level of investor interest in Connectyx Technologies' new business plan focusing on the orphan drug space.

We are actively seeking opportunities for collaboration, partnerships and co-development of promising pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Recently, we initiated the due diligence process on one such potential collaboration. Although the coronavirus pandemic has slowed this exploratory phase, we continue to work toward building a healthcare company that fulfills the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases by identifying promising orphan drugs and/or medical devices.

In addition, shareholders should anticipate the launching of a new corporate website in the near future providing ongoing information on corporate developments, press releases, OTC filings and other investor information.

I strongly encourage all shareholders and interested investors to register their email on https://www.connectyx.com/ to be added to the corporate e-mail database for future communications.

I would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and confidence as we build an innovative and profitable healthcare company.

Sincerely,

Paul Michaels

Interim CEO, Connectyx Technologies

About Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc https://connectyx.com/

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. is a global biomedical company that seeks to develop, in-license, sub-license and bring to market products in both the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device space. The Company focuses on products that are targeted at FDA-defined "Orphan Diseases" with patient populations under 200,000 in the United States. The company leverages management's experience and business relationships with Life Science development associations as well as Life Science-focused venture capital firms to acquire Life Science candidates that fit within the company's business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CTYX has great potential but is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.