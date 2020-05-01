TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) announced today the arrangements for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), which will be held at Suite 3100, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 am.



In light of the current situation regarding the recommendations for “Social Distancing” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are strongly encouraged to not attend the Meeting in person. In order to take part in the voting which will take place at the Meeting, it is recommended that shareholders complete, date and sign the form of proxy which has been provided to them and return the same, or use it to vote by telephone or online, in accordance with the instructions provided on the proxy form.

Shareholders may access a webcast of the Meeting by clicking here . Alternatively, shareholders may listen to the Meeting proceedings by dialling 1-855-244-8677 or (416) 915-6530 (Access code: 718 797 554).

Shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting by online or telephone access are encouraged to do so a few minutes in advance of the Meeting start time. Shareholders should note that attendance via web or telephone access will not constitute attendance at the Meeting for purposes of quorum or voting.



Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As of December 31, 2019, Guardian had $31.1 billion of assets under management and $20.2 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of $682 million at December 31, 2019. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Guardian has celebrated over 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com

