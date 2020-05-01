ATLANTA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- BINGE Networks, LLC (“BINGE” or the “Company”), an award-winning streaming media platform, provides content creators with opportunity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay-at-home and social-distancing requirements throughout the nation and around the world have businesses and professionals grappling to operate in a temporary yet unprecedented “new normal.”



BINGE is a multi-channel media platform for creators and brands, enabling distribution of entertainment content for digital delivery on more than 100 top OTT television networks. The recipient of multiple awards for streaming, media content monetization, award programming, and its recent designation as the Top Blog of 2020 on THEGOODESTATE.com, BINGE has solutions for creators to get paid top dollar for video content. These solutions assist creators in taking messages and content well beyond physical and traditional borders while gaining brand recognition and making money in the process. Through proprietary technology, the Company has the capability to expand reach, instantly distributing video content to be featured through top outlets around the globe.

BINGE leverages major revenue distribution partnerships with Video Elephant, Glewd TV, Daily Motion, and Endavo; among many others. These, combined with streaming media platforms of Roku, Apple and Amazon apps, enable BINGE TV content streaming to reach massive audiences.

The Company’s creative business model offers a single hub for streamers to earn revenues in multiple ways while establishing relationships with many different networks. Content creators are able to make money through subscription and pay-per-view commissions, premium app building and monetization, as well as distribution across BINGE’s wide-reaching platform of OTT network partners. Whether through content licensing or merchandising deals, BINGE is committed as a platform to assist creators in monetizing their business and bring in new revenue, offering solutions that transcend the most challenging of times.

"Now more than ever, we are dedicated to helping our content creators earn revenues, however possible. In addition to our revenue share model with 50/50 payouts on A-VOD and PPV transactions, we are ramping up licensing opportunities to help keep our content partners in business,” said BINGE Networks founder, Bonnie Bruderer. “We have five of our shows in the process for licensing deals with major networks and have been able to launch a very profitable merchandise deal for our Big Cat channel."

For more information and to apply for a channel on BINGE, visit www.BINGEChannels.com/Apply-for-Distribution

About BINGE Networks

BINGE Networks is an award-winning streaming media platform, recipient of the Most Innovative Media Content Monetizing & Streaming Platform CV-Magazine-USA 2019, New York 2019 Award Programing and Top Blog of 2020 on THEGOODESTATE.com. The BINGE App is built into over 100 smart TV networks, providing the ability to globally and instantly syndicate and monetize content through key strategic partnerships throughout the streaming media industry. The company offers five core revenue streams: streaming packages, subscription video on demand (S-VOD), advertiser video on demand (A-VOD), transactional video on demand (T-VOD) and platform syndication. For more information, visit www.BINGENetworks.tv.

