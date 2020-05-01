|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30 April, 2020) of £35.17m.
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30 April, 2020) of £35.17m.
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30 April 2020 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|64.15p
|54,830,002
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|61.97p
|Ordinary share price
|50.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(21.28)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 30/04/2020
|Name of Company
|% of portfolio
|1
|CASH
|21.48%
|2
|Real Good Food Loan Notes
|19.63%
|3
|Volex Plc Ordinary 25p
|18.60%
|4
|Adept Technology Group Plc 10p
|7.03%
|5
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|6.30%
|6
|Hargreaves Services Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.13%
|7
|Synectics Plc GBp 20
|6.01%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology GBp2
|5.45%
|9
|Duke Royalty Ltd Common NPV
|2.77%
|10
|Science in Sport Plc
|2.13%
|11
|Gama Aviation Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.79%
|12
|Pennant International Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.22%
|13
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|0.93%
|14
|Real Good Food Company Plc Ordinary 2p
|0.53%
|Total
|100.00%
