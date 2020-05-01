Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30 April, 2020) of £35.17m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30 April, 2020) of £35.17m.
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30 April 2020  was:  
  Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 64.15p54,830,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 61.97p 
Ordinary share price 50.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (21.28)% 
   
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 30/04/2020 


 Name of Company % of portfolio
1CASH 21.48%
2Real Good Food Loan Notes 19.63%
3Volex Plc Ordinary 25p 18.60%
4Adept Technology Group Plc 10p 7.03%
5Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary 6.30%
6Hargreaves Services Plc Ordinary 10p 6.13%
7Synectics Plc GBp 20 6.01%
8Fireangel Safety Technology GBp2 5.45%
9Duke Royalty Ltd Common NPV 2.77%
10Science in Sport Plc 2.13%
11Gama Aviation Plc Ordinary 1p 1.79%
12Pennant International Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.22%
13Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10 0.93%
14Real Good Food Company Plc Ordinary 2p 0.53%
 Total 100.00%