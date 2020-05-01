BATON ROUGE, La., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of the nation’s leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, celebrates National Nurses Month by honoring more than 8,000 nurses who call the company home.



Traditionally, National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the World Health Organization declaring 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, this celebration has been extended to the entire month. Amedisys is proud to recognize and applaud the home health, hospice and personal care nurses who provide compassionate, clinically distinct care throughout the 38 states we serve.

“We know how essential our nurses are in caring for our patients every day, but this has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated President and CEO Paul Kusserow. “Our nurses and clinicians have shown incredible courage and resilience in the face of this unprecedented crisis and continue showing up for our patients each and every day ready for the challenge.”

Amedisys recognizes that the modern home healthcare professional is more than just a clinician – nurses in the home health, hospice and personal care fields are coaches, mutual problem solvers, relationship managers, advocates, translators, collaborators and so much more.

“Quality nursing care is a critical component of our interdisciplinary care at Amedisys,” stated Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Cyndi Shook, BS, RN, COS-C. “We could not be more grateful for our nurses’ courage and unwavering commitment to our mission no matter the circumstance.”

