Fairfax, VA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its awards program, AFCEA International recognizes exemplary service to the government, military and industry clients and partners.
Among the winners of the top awards for 2020 are:
Chair’s Superior Performance Award: Recognizes superior service to AFCEA over a sustained period of time.
Kathleen Berganski, Booz Allen Hamilton (posthumous award)
Charlie Allen Award for Distinguished Intelligence Service: Honors senior-level intelligence professionals who are making significant contributions.
Susan M. Gordon
Meritorious Service to the Intelligence Community Award: Honors intelligence professionals who are making significant contributions at the tactical, intermediate or national levels.
Col. Joseph Pridotkas, USAF (Ret.), U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Adm. Jon L. Boyes Medal for Distinguished Service to AFCEA: Presented for exceptional career service to AFCEA.
Patrick Kelly, San Diego Chapter
General James M. Rockwell AFCEAN of the Year: Presented for exemplary service to AFCEA during the past year
Tamara Greenspan, Oracle
Distinguished Award for Excellence in Engineering: Awarded for sustained excellence in engineering.
Stephen J. Falcone, U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Meritorious Rising Star Award for Achievement in Engineering: Recognizes junior/mid-level excellence in the engineering field.
Nicholas Jenkins, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
Distinguished Award for Excellence in Information Technology: Awarded for sustained excellence in information technology.
Col. Jenniffer Minks, USAF (Ret.), Joint Staff J6
Meritorious Rising Star Award for Achievement in Information Technology: Recognizes junior/mid-level excellence in the information technology field.
TSgt Rachel Crankshaw, USAF, 616th Air Communications Squadron
Exceptional Contribution to STEM Education Award: Honors an individual or team that has made significant contributions to furthering science, technology, engineering and math education in K-12, colleges and universities.
DeWonda McComb, USTRANSCOM C4 Systems Directorate
Technology Innovation Award: Recognizes an individual or team that has created an innovative and proven new technology product, service, process or solution.
MassRobotics Executive Team
Small Business of the Year: Awards one company for excellence in client service, training and innovation, community and professional outreach, leadership and commitment and diversity.
Grimmer Technology and Operations, Inc.
Small Business Person of the Year Award (Industry): Recognizes an individual working in industry who has demonstrated excellence in client service, ethics, community and professional outreach, innovation and leadership.
Tan Wilson, Entellect LLC
Small Business Person of the Year Award (Government): Acknowledges an individual who works for the government who has demonstrated excellence in small business advocacy, leadership, community and professional outreach, innovation and ethics.
Kristofer E. Parker, Naval Sea Systems Command–Dahlgren
Small Business Advocate: Awarded to the company that has demonstrated excellence in its mentor-protégé program; contract/sub-contract relationships; small business events and advocacy, ethics and diversity.
Thomas Portlock, Odyssey Systems Consulting Group Ltd.
The Cyber Edge Writing Contest: This writing competition focuses on the Digital Frontier. Writers explore ongoing or potential cyber hazards and threats as well as possible solutions to address the challenges.
1st Place
Dr. Bryan C. Ward and Ryan D. Burrow, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Secure Resilient Systems and Technology Group
2nd Place
Midshipman Allison Annick, United States Naval Academy Senior
3rd Place
Stephen Wood, Tripwire
The complete list of award winners, including the Leadership, Medal of Merit, Meritorious Service Award, the chapter awards and the 40 Under 40 awards, is available online.
AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.
