Ontario, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nineteen Prime Healthcare hospitals in ten states were awarded an 'A' in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a designation widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive for patient safety and quality.

Many of the Prime hospitals have received ‘As’ from The Leapfrog Group over multiple consecutive periods.

"As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication," said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We commend the 19 Prime Healthcare hospitals that earned an A as well as those who have improved and elevated their grade this spring. We hope this 'A' helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Prime Healthcare hospitals throughout the nation. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country's time of need."

Prime Healthcare, with 45 hospitals in 14 states, is one of the nation's premier hospital systems recognized for its quality and patient safety initiatives and performance. Prime Healthcare received a record of 312 recognitions in Healthgrades' 2020 ratings. Additionally, Prime hospitals have received “100 Top Hospital” recognition 47 times from IBM Watson Health™.

"At a time in our nation when we are recognizing the heroes in our hospitals as they battle a pandemic, we are honored to commend our dedicated staff and physicians for achieving this safety recognition," said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. "Putting patients and their safety first has and always will be a top priority at Prime Healthcare, and it has never been more important than it is today."

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

The spring 2020 Prime hospital awardees are: Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA; Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Montclair, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL; Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint Clare's Dover Hospital, Dover, NJ; Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark, NJ; San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO; and St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.

In addition, three Prime Healthcare hospitals were named 2019 Top Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Desert Valley Hospital was one of only two hospitals in California to receive the “Top General Hospital” award. East Liverpool City Hospital was the only hospital in Ohio to be recognized with a Top Hospital award, receiving the designation of “Top Rural Hospital.” Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center was one of only two hospitals in Nevada recognized as a “Top Teaching Hospital.”

To see Prime Healthcare hospitals' full grade details, and access patient tips for staying safe in a hospital, visit the Hospital Safety Score at www.hospitalsafetygrade.com and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

# # #

About Prime Healthcare: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals and more than 100 outpatient locations providing nearly 40,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are not-for-profit and members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 47 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

Elizabeth Nikels Prime Healthcare 909-235-4305 enikels@primehealthcare.com