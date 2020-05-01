Tampa, FL, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Medicare Insurance III, LLC, dba “Florida Medicare Options”, a Florida-based Medicare brokerage firm, announced today the launch of their new brand transformation. The organization will now be known as “Guided Medicare Solutions”. Alongside the brand transformation comes an enhanced platform and expanded geographic footprint to provide exceptional service to clients at all stages of their lives.

Founded in 2004, Florida Medicare Options (FMO) is an insurance agency focused on offering quality, accessible healthcare solutions to Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. FMO has established itself as one of the leading agencies in the Medicare managed care industry. FMO has helped over 100,000 clients by providing solutions that fit their health needs. In 2016, FMO joined Baldwin Risk Partners (NASDAQ: BRP).

"This is a major milestone for us and reflects a significant step in the firm's evolution," said Chase Bedsole, President of Medicare. "Guided Medicare Solutions will enable us to invest in technology-driven tools and synchronize our partnered firms under one cohesive brand, which will allow us to better meet our clients' needs. Although our name will change, our commitment to brokers and community will remain the same."

Guided Medicare Solutions was crafted by Florida Medicare Options and BRP's local personal insurance experts to provide trusted insurance solutions and guidance for individuals, families, and businesses throughout all stages of their lives. The Guided Medicare Solutions brand experience places a heavy focus on giving clients the tools needed to make informed decisions that align with their insurance needs, long-term financial goals, and short-term budgets. Resources provided to clients include localized client service, tech-enabled solutions, and helpful self-service resources.



Guided Medicare Solutions currently has office locations in Tampa, Orlando, Boca Raton, New Port Richey, The Villages, and Ocala, FL.

